Roanoke, New River valleys delegates' bills cover education, guns, marijuana and more

State delegates filed more than 1,000 bills and resolutions for the 45-day legislative session that started Wednesday, including several dozen ideas carried to Richmond by local legislators from the Roanoke and New River valleys.

Some ideas local lawmakers are pursuing in the Capitol this winter:

Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, is requesting two studies: one to look at installing solar panels on highway medians, and a second to streamline and alleviate cost burdens caused by local affordable housing policies.

The only public accountant in the House, Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, is carrying bills that deal with tax reform, including a repeal of the remaining 1% grocery tax charged for food and personal hygiene products by localities, House Bill 1484.

Legislators last year repealed the state’s 1.5% portion of the grocery tax, and intend to do away with the remaining local portion during this year's general assembly.

The only elected Democratic delegate in Southwest Virginia, Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, wants a constitutional amendment that would lower the voting age in local elections to 16 years old, after an uptick in youth participation during midterm elections 2022.

And Rasoul is following up on a study of Catawba Hospital conducted in 2022. His HB 2192 directs the state to transform Catawba Hospital into “a state-of-the-art facility at which a continuum of substance abuse treatment and recovery services is provided in addition to the array of behavioral health and other services currently provided.”

Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, is joining an effort made last year by Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, to establish the Virginia Museum of Transportation in Roanoke as a public, state-run agency.

Despite its name, the museum presently operates privately, and officials last year said they could use state support. Edwards is carrying a companion bill in the Senate, after last year proved unsuccessful.

Another bill from Head, HB 1846, would allow pharmacists to “issue written certificates for cannabis products” on behalf of patients. The bill also makes technical amendments to state medical marijuana codes, according to a summary.

A study on widening Virginia 100 between Giles and Pulaski counties was requested by Del. Jason Ballard, R-Giles.

And Ballard’s HB 1478 would expand the definition of gang crimes, increasing penalties for such crimes.

One other from Ballard, HB 1626, would permit Radford University to reduce the cost of tuition for students who reside in the Appalachian region.

Also relating to higher education, a study requested by Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, would examine the cost efficiency of public colleges and universities in Virginia, and identify opportunities to reduce costs.

HJ 541 defines 18 criteria for the cost efficiency study, including “the number of individuals employed by each public institution of higher education to promote or advance diversity, equity, and inclusion,” and “the use of technology for academic programs and administrative functions.”

Another bill carried by Byron would make it a felony for physicians to carry out an abortion in most cases after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Exceptions in HB 2278 are made for pregnancy resultant from rape or incest, and if continuation of a pregnancy would result in death or impairment of the woman’s major bodily functions.

HB 1494, one of three bills filed by Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, would authorize the issuance of special revenue-sharing license plates for the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. His other two bills deal with transportation funding and insurance.

Also carrying bills is Del. Ellen Campbell, R-Rockbridge, sworn in Wednesday after winning a special election Tuesday to fill the vacancy left by her late husband.

Her HB 2322 would provide workers compensation to law enforcement officers, correctional officers, firefighters or dispatchers who incur post-traumatic stress disorder. And HB 2320 would repeal a prohibition on carrying dangerous weapons into a place of worship while a religious meeting is being held.

The highest number of bills carried by a regional delegate is 15, filed by Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. Several deal with guns and government transparency.

March’s HB 1811 seeks to establish a continuous open season for hunting deer with any legal weapon. Presently, deer hunting season in Virginia varies by locality and weapon of choice.

Her HB 1393 would allow any person who is otherwise eligible to obtain a concealed handgun permit to concealed carry without such a permit.

HB 1487, also from March, would require localities to broadcast live and archive online video of government meetings.

March also proposed an amendment to the state constitution, HJ 473, saying all individuals have a right to farm.

Meanwhile, Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, filed 13 bills for the 2023 session, most with basis in the justice system, but a few aimed toward schools.

Williams was missing from the legislature's first day on Wednesday to witness the birth of his son, who alongside mother is resting well, he said.

Williams’ HB 2170 would require parents to give written consent to a school for their child to participate in extracurricular activities, including sports and clubs.

His HB 2292 would require localities to provide enhanced retirement benefits to school resource officers.

Williams also requested a study of opportunities for rural areas of Virginia to upgrade public water.

A bill from Del. Les Adams, R-Pittsylvania, would penalize picketing or parading to obstruct or influence justice.

Under HB 2015, it would be a misdemeanor to picket or parade in or near a residence occupied by any judge, juror, witness, court officer, or court employee, if the intent of that demonstration is to interfere with, obstruct, influence, intimidate or impede the administration of justice.

“… or with such intent [use] any sound truck, bullhorn, or similar device, or [resort] to any other demonstration of any kind in or near any such residence, whether or not such residence is occupied or believed to be occupied at the time that the picket, parade, or other demonstration takes place,” according to HB 2015.

The language of HB 2015 mirrors a federal code that punishes the same type of picketing with a fine and one year in prison. Protestors in summer 2022 gathered outside homes of U.S. Supreme Court Justices, including in Virginia, after the court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark case on abortion access.

Another Adams bill, HB 2008, calls for the department of health to study and report on ways to reduce tick-borne diseases in Virginia.

Any bill that passes the Republican majority in the Virginia House of Delegates must also survive a vote by the Democratic-majority Virginia Senate, before it goes to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin to sign or veto.

