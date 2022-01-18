Roanoke's Transportation Museum seeks new direction

Of planes, trains and automobiles, recognition as an official state agency would help keep operations on track for the Virginia Museum of Transportation as the organization works to bridge challenges brought on by the coronavirus.

Conducting the museum’s request for state funding is Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, who filed Senate Bill 72, which would establish the Virginia Museum of Transportation in downtown Roanoke as a state-sanctioned institution of public education.

The museum is housed in a 1918-built former freight station, and is a crucial link to Roanoke’s railroad origins, Edwards said.

“It’s very important that the Virginia Museum of Transportation be a state agency. A lot of people think it already is,” Edwards said. “It is the official transportation museum of Virginia, but it’s just never been a state agency.”

Designation as a state agency would help the museum accrue funding, build up staffing and generate new programs to draw additional visitation, he said.

“It’s very important to the economy of the Roanoke Valley to have tourism,” Edwards said. “This is a key agency of Roanoke to attract tourists.”

He cited data that said the museum attracted more than 22,000 out-of-state visitors in pre-pandemic years, resulting in $14 million of local economic impact.

“If we become this state agency with an additional $2 million from the state, the museum could bring in 95,000 visitors and create $24 million in economic impact,” Edwards said. “It means something economically in terms of tourism … and also from a cultural standpoint, Roanoke is known as a railroad town.”

On a recent weekday, the museum’s guestbook showed signatures from the countries of Bahrain and the Czech Republic, as well as the states of Colorado, New York and Ohio, among other locations at home and abroad.

Affairs of the museum have been challenged in recent years, especially with the coronavirus arriving two years ago, resulting in decreased visitation and a drop in donations, said Deputy Director Mendy Flynn.

“For big events in particular, I would say we probably had, I think 50% of what we usually have,” Flynn said, adding that event rentals for birthdays, weddings and corporate events are gradually returning in the wake of 2020 coronavirus shutdowns. “We’re very positive. We’re moving forward as if this thing is going to end.”

Even in 2018 and 2019, before the coronavirus, nonprofit documents show the museum operated at a deficit.

In the past four years, three people contracted to become the museum’s executive director have departed. Former museum board president Ken Lanford, who has sat on the board since 2008, said finding a lasting director is a work-in-progress.

“For whatever reason, we just couldn’t find ways to get things to work out with the different directors that we bought in there,” Lanford said during a phone call. “That’s probably as much to do with the environment we’re in with COVID, trying to deal with that.”

Flynn said state support to the Virginia Museum of Transportation would mean increased benefits for the staff of 10 employees, and likely help restore in-kind donations to the facility.

“Especially with the bus station coming, we’re afraid it may hurt us,” Flynn said, adding that the new bus structure under construction next door might impede museum visibility for passersby. “We’re going to need to do something to beef up our presence on the outside, to be more drawing.”

Some aspects of the former Norfolk and Western Railway station at 303 Norfolk Ave. S.W. are simply outdated, like the restrooms, and the 75-year-old boiler, she said. Other areas and exhibits between the automobile, rail and aviation rooms just need a bit of touching up, repainting and reconsideration, while additional operational aspects could be renewed entirely.

“We don’t have an advertising budget,” Flynn said. “That’s not somewhere we can put the money we have. All our money is in operations.”

Edwards said both the state secretaries of education and transportation are supportive of turning the museum into a bona fide state agency, but outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam did not include the transportation museum funding in his final proposed state budget.

If SB 72 passes votes in the state Senate and House of Delegates, incoming Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration will make the final decision whether or not to make it law.

“It kind of depends on this governor and his administration, whether they want to support this or not,” Edwards said. “But of course, first of all to get it in the budget, you got to get it through the General Assembly. So we’ll see what happens.”

