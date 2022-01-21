Senate committee kills bill that would allow some spring municipal elections

RICHMOND — To the disappointment of leaders in Vinton and Salem, a state law that moved municipal elections from May to November is unlikely to change, after a bill filed by Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, was defeated in committee.

Since chartering, Salem and Vinton held elections for mayor and town council in May, until a law was passed in 2021 with a tiebreaking Senate vote, moving all municipal elections to November. Elected town and city leaders now face the reality of sharing ballot and billboard space with state and national races.

Suetterlein’s bill, SB 147, attempted to narrow the existing law by only requiring November local elections in cities with more than 200,000 residents. It was defeated by a vote of 9-6 in the Virginia Senate Local Government Committee earlier this week.

“The vast majority of our towns chose to have their elections in May,” Suetterlein said to the senate committee. “By moving all those elections to November… they will run down-ballot from discussions of critical race theory, or presidential politics and foreign policy.”

Proponents addressing the committee, including Salem Mayor Renee Turk, said it’s important that municipal elections are held in May, to prevent nonpartisan local issues from being lost in the frenzy of federal or state races.

“Small cities and towns feel very strongly about keeping local elections in May,” Turk said. “It may be a lower turnout… but informed citizens are who come out to vote, those that know the local issues.”

Turk added that it is less expensive to run for local elections in May, when advertising space is not facing competition from larger campaigns.

Despite similar testimony from other elected leaders in small cities and towns across Virginia, the 15-member Senate Local Government Committee voted against SB 147. Eight Democrats and one Republican voted against it, while six Republicans, including Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, voted in support.

In Vinton, town council has actively avoided politics, but there is now concern for that dynamic to be disrupted in future elections, said Mayor Brad Grose.

“May elections attract people who are solely interested in giving back to the community and feel like they have something to contribute,” Grose said. “My biggest fear is that November elections will infuse politics in a big way.”

Whereas in the past, towns and cities could decide whether they want to hold elections in November, the possibility has been eliminated by a state decision, against the input of impacted localities.

“We as a town and our citizens should have the right to choose when to hold the election,” Grose said. “It's taken away our option.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.