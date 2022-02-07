Senate OKs Edwards bill to help hurdle barrier crimes

RICHMOND — For those whose past mistakes return to haunt their job searches, a bill approved by the Virginia Senate on Monday could enable potential state employees who are looking to hurdle barrier crimes.

Certain convictions in Virginia are those barrier crimes, preventing otherwise qualified people from gaining employment with state agencies, even if their convictions are decades old, said Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke.

“In this country we have a right to life, liberty and property," Edwards said. "Having a job is an employment right.

Edwards is sponsor of SB 425, which creates a process allowing agencies the option to waive applicants’ barrier crimes for the purpose of hiring. The bill passed its third and final reading in the majority Democratic state Senate on Monday by a vote of 22-18, mostly along party lines.

“Nobody should be barred for life from working in a certain type of occupation,” Edwards said. “This would provide people with an opportunity to petition for waiver with the particular departments involved.”

As an example, he said those now sober with prior drug convictions are unable to work as peer support specialists for the state’s behavioral health agency. But a case-by-case waiver process would help the agency staff such positions.

“People who have been addicted and are now clean are often good at dealing with other people who are addicted, because they have the life experience to help them do a good job,” Edwards said. “You just wouldn’t be barred with this waiver process.”

Another area where the state needs more staffing is in foster care. A waiver process could broaden the pool of eligible foster parents, according to an impact statement attached to SB 425.

“There are over 200 children in the custody of the City of Roanoke Department of Social Services who need caring adults in their lives to provide guidance and stability,” said a message posted online by Roanoke Department of Social Services Director Steve Martin. “We rely on foster and adoptive parents to fill this need.”

Senators voting against the bill said it is overly broad and could allow dangerous people to be hired by state agencies.

“The employer would not be required to hire anybody,” Edwards said. “The departments have to approve it, and the employer would have knowledge of this.”

SB 425 next awaits hearing in the majority Republican House of Delegates. Bills will cross over between House and Senate chambers next week.

Also in the Senate Monday, a bill co-sponsored by Edwards to remove almost all mandatory minimum jail sentences was rejected on its third reading by a vote of 21-19, with detractors again saying the proposal was overly broad.

