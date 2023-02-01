Senate sends Suetterlein campaign finance bill back to committee

A political fundraising bill from Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, was on a third vote Wednesday when the Virginia Senate sent it back to committee for closer consideration.

Suetterlein’s SB 946 proposes to prohibit campaign fundraising - and potential monetary influence - on any day the Virginia General Assembly is in special session. Currently, campaign fundraising is prohibited only during regular lawmaking sessions.

Despite backing on the floor from Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, other senators, including Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said there were issues.

“The bill has a lot of problems which have not been fully fleshed out or thought through by everyone,” Surovell said, motioning to send the bill back to committee, “so we can actually have a fuller, more robust debate on correcting the issues with the bill.”

Suetterlein said because there are no more Senate Privileges and Elections meetings scheduled before legislative crossover, recommitting SB 946 back to committee would effectively kill the bill.

“I think that it is an attempt to not have to vote on this bill, so that we can continue fundraising during special sessions,” Suetterlein said. “This motion, if it's to recommit, is to kill the bill without voting on it.”

Additionally, Suetterlein said he was frustrated by the motion from Surovell.

“I was told that the request might be for the bill to go by for the day, that's what I was told about two minutes ago by the member that made the motion, so that's a bit of surprise,” Suetterlein said. “It's pretty frustrating to me that a bill comes out on a strong bipartisan vote, and I'm told we might need a minute more to discuss this, then two minutes later, the motion is actually to recommit it to the committee.”

Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, said there is merit to the idea of restricting campaign fundraising during special sessions.

“But just doing this willy-nilly is going to set up a trap for all of us,” Petersen said. “Doesn't matter if you're Republican or Democrat.”

After other senators supported recommitting the bill, including Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George, a voice vote relegated SB 946 back to committee.

“I don't understand it. The language is vague and broad. It's not specific,” Stuart said. “We need to fix it. The idea is a good one, and we should, but we need to send it back and get it fixed.”