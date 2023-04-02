Virginia Del. Jeff Campbell, R-Smyth, announced his retirement Saturday after nearly a decade in office.

Within minutes of Campbell's announcement that he won't seek a sixth term, aide Jed Arnold announced he will seek the Republican nomination to run for the office.

Arnold, 43, of Saltville, said he submitted a declaration of candidacy and voter petitions March 27 for the Republican primary scheduled June 20 in newly drawn legislative District 46. The district covers areas of Pulaski County west of Dublin, as well as Grayson, Smyth and Wythe counties.

Arnold, who like Campbell is an attorney, said he became Campbell's legislative assistant in 2015 and described Campbell as his mentor "in both my legal practice and in the art of statesmanship."

Arnold and Campbell practice at the Marion-based firm Campbell Chafin P. C., Arnold said.