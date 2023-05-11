U.S. Sen. Mark Warner says he’s heard the complaints about mail service in Roanoke and will convene a meeting here about U.S. Postal Service deficiencies, similar to meetings he held in Charlottesville last year.

Those occurred after months of complaints about spotty mail delivery service in the Charlottesville-Albemarle area. The problems arose during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s unclear whether issues up there have resolved — or if they’re now worse.

Warner said the fundamental issue is a lack of workers, and that “end of the day, we can’t hire enough people into the Postal Service and keep them there.”

The senator, who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, made the remarks Tuesday during a telephonic press conference with members of the news media.

Among other topics Warner addressed were the impending debt ceiling crisis, the handling of classified documents by the federal government, and the conflict between rival military factions in Sudan.

Here’s one question I posed at the urging of many Roanoke Times readers: Why hasn’t the Biden administration fired Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who was hired to the job under then-President Donald Trump?

DeJoy was a commercial-mailing industry executive from North Carolina whose 2020 appointment to head the U.S. Postal Service was widely viewed as an act of political patronage. Earlier, DeJoy had served as finance chair for the 2020 Republican National Convention, and he also held a fundraiser at his home for Trump after the 2016 election.

The postmaster general reports not to the president directly, but to the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors. Trump appointees held a majority on that panel for the first couple years of the Biden administration, although Biden appointees now constitute a majority.

“I’ve got to tell you, I had real concerns with Mr. DeJoy as postmaster general,” Warner said. “Ironically, I am more open to Mr. DeJoy at this point because we’ve got a whole new board … board of governors of the Postal Service. All put in by [Biden]. And they actually have approved Mr. DeJoy to stay on.”

Warner said that “a radical and dramatic change” in the Postal Service’s business model has been hastened by a precipitous drop in the volume of first-class mail — the price of which has climbed 8.5% since July.

An equal if not worse issue plaguing the Postal Service is that people seem to no longer want jobs there like they once did, Warner added.

The Postal Service isn’t unique in that regard. It’s happening in other blue-collar occupations, too. You can see it at supermarkets with darkened, untended butcher shops and area pharmacies with closed drive-thrus.

The tail end of the post-World War II baby boom is approaching retirement age, and there aren’t enough blue-collar post-baby boomers to replace the retirees.

“When you and I were growing up, getting a job at the post office was a great career,” Warner said. “It was a path to the middle class. That has changed.”

This time last year, the Postal Service in Charlottesville had roughly 30 openings, according to news reports at the time. Roughly 15 of the unfilled positions were for rural route carriers.

Meanwhile, the Postal Service in Charlottesville was offering a starting salary of $18.92 per hour plus substantial federal-government-worker benefits. Typically, its entry-level positions don’t require a college degree. And military veterans get preferential hiring.

But “Chick-fil-A was offering a higher starting salary, plus a bonus and Sundays off. And generally the ability to get another day off a week,” Warner said.

“The work force, we were not paying them enough to get them in. Yes, if you get in and stay a year or two years, and the [retirement] benefits kick in, it becomes a pretty attractive career option,” Warner added. “But keeping people in those first six months, year to year and a half has been a real problem.”

Back then, Warner pushed for higher starting wages for Charlottesville-area postal workers. The Postal Service ultimately rejected that strategy and instead instituted retention policies designed to keep a higher percentage of new workers on board for their first 80 days.

But it’s not clear that’s alleviated the problem. Last week, in advance of a Charlottesville-area hiring fair, the Postal Service advertised that it had 50 openings, two-thirds more than it was seeking to fill last year.

“My gut is, and I’ve got to get the details on this, it’s a problem of hiring and retention,” Warner said. “ And I believe — one of the things we pushed in the Charlottesville area, was to call this a hard-to-staff area and see if we can bump up that opening salary. I’ll try to make the same appeal in the Roanoke area, and we will get at it.”

I told Warner that I was now getting emails in Roanoke from people in Ohio who are missing their mail deliveries. And I read him another mail-woes email I got this week from Jami Poff, a retired schoolteacher who lives in the Cave Spring section of Roanoke County.

Poff’s birthday was April 8, and that came and went without the normal flurry of congratulatory cards from friends and relatives, she said. But those people were calling her, asking if Poff had received the salutations.

“Nope. No mail delivery for five days,” Poff wrote in an email to me. “Not just Spring Run Drive, but surrounding neighborhoods as well. I stopped the mail truck this evening. The mailperson knew why I was stopping her.

“She said our usual mailperson retired and the substitute and others were calling in sick. And the best thing for me to do would be to call Congress members and complain. She suggested we ask for more [workers], that the post office is shorthanded.”

Warner said he believes that, like upset postal customers in Charlottesville, Roanoke residents aren’t blaming their mail carriers.

“They knew their carriers were working their tails off, but if their carriers got sick, or if they were on vacation, they didn’t have enough personnel to fill in, and that led to this delay.

“The question of not even getting sorted at the main post office, or at the post office in Roanoke [County], we will, I will get on that, and I’ll get my office on that, right away. But as I think you’ve seen, even in the case of the folks coming from Ohio, this is not a Charlottesville-specific or Roanoke specific problem.

“This is a problem systemwide and when you’ve got the decline, particularly in the first-class mail drop-off, it really means the whole business model has to be reworked.”

I’ll keep you posted about when and if that Postal Service meeting happens in the Roanoke Valley. Until then, stay tuned.