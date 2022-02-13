Southwest Virginia school superintendents seek construction funds

RICHMOND — Southwest Virginia school superintendents seeking help patching their outdated and crumbling facilities are holding out hope for state approval of laws that could kick-start construction.

Another semester passes for students in trusty old school buildings, cracking and dripping and groaning through winter. In western Virginia, there are 243 school buildings more than 50 years old, with replacement of those structures estimated at close to $5 billion, according to Virginia Department of Education documents.

Despite what he calls a crisis, optimism is the tone for Keith Perrigan, president of the Coalition of Small & Rural Schools of Virginia, whose membership includes school division officials statewide. This year is the lawmaking session for politicians in Richmond to support direly necessary school construction measures, he said.

“There has been more support and potential solutions in this session than any other session in the last five years, for sure,” Perrigan said. “It really seems that we are making some headway in the General Assembly towards getting some assistance for school divisions.”

Schools in Bristol, where Perrigan serves as superintendent, have problems with water infiltration, mold, mildew, asbestos, ventilation, plus other creaky concerns, he said. The division has not built a new school in 50 years, and its oldest in-use facility was built 1916.

“That’s just the story of one division… this is a statewide issue, but in more affluent parts of Virginia, it’s a much different story,” Perrigan said. “Many high poverty localities are so stretched, that if they don’t get some assistance from the state, they have truly no way to make it happen locally.”

Meanwhile, taxpayers in wealthier and more populous Virginia school divisions are able to fund immaculate new facilities, he said.

“Regardless of a child’s zip code, they need to have access to a 21st century learning environment,” Perrigan said. “Especially students who live in high poverty areas, they need to have educational opportunities that help them overcome their current circumstances.”

Past iterations of state government have been more supportive of local schools in prior decades, he said. But state funding streams started shrinking sometime in the 2000s, leaving rural schools to continue to wither.

“You hear legislators say that school construction, school modernization, school facilities are not a state responsibility, but that has truly not been the case,” Perrigan said, listing as examples past use of the literary fund, and the early ‘50s. “When John Battle was governor, investments that the state put into school infrastructure were phenomenal.”

A House of Delegates committee did not comment earlier in the legislative session, when it passed up two bills that would have given county and city residents the option to vote for a 1% additional local sales tax to pay for school construction. But the Senate passed a similar bill with bipartisan support.

“They had an opportunity to pass legislation that would allow localities to generate the revenue to deal with it, but they voted it down,” Perrigan said of the House committee. “We’re not saying that’s the only solution, but we would like to hear another one.”

The Senate has passed these bills, including several late last week:

● SB 481 (sponsored by Sens. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond and Bill Stanley, R-Franklin): Encourages local governing bodies and school boards to collaborate to set aside for the purpose of capital projects any funds appropriated to the school board by the local governing body that are not spent by the school board in any year. Permits any school board to finance capital projects with any funds appropriated to it by the local governing body that are unexpended by the school board in any year.

● SB 471 (sponsored by McClellan): Adopts changes to the state Literary Fund to make more money available to local school divisions through loans with lower interest rates than currently allowed by law.

● SB 238 (sponsored by Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William): Requires the Department of Education, in consultation with the Department of General Services, to develop or adopt and maintain a data collection tool to assist each school board to determine the relative age of each public school building in the local school division and the amount of maintenance reserve funds that are necessary to restore each such building.

● SB 472 (sponsored by McClellan): Allows all localities in Virginia to impose a 1% increase in their sales tax, subject to voter approval and to be used solely for school construction or renovation. Under current law, such sales tax is only permitted in nine enumerated localities.

One bill is still scheduled for a Senate vote:

● SB 473 (sponsored by McClellan, Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg and Todd Pillion, R-Washington): Creates a School Construction Fund and Program to provide grants to school boards that leverage federal, state, and local programs and resources to finance the design and construction of new school buildings and facilities or the modernization and maintenance of existing school buildings and facilities.

Seven state-level policy changes were recommended by Virginia’s School Construction and Modernization Commission, which worked through 2021 to arrive at those suggestions. Those recommendations, for the most part, are in the Senate bills.

One of the recommendations is enabling the option for an additional 1% local sales tax, but any of the other ideas is just as welcome, Perrigan said.

“This crisis is not going away,” he said. “If we don’t come up with a solution, it will only get worse, and it will become more expensive to taxpayers in the future.”

Said Stanley, a commission member: “From the very beginning, Sen. McClellan and I have fought together for the modernization of our public school buildings because we believe that a modern school is one of the essential ingredients needed to provide a world class education for our children throughout the Commonwealth. It has been a long process, but we are starting to finally see the fruits of our continued efforts with the progress of this legislation. We both firmly believe that our children are our Commonwealth’s most precious natural resource, and I am so very proud to stand beside Sen, McClellan as we continue our efforts to make sure that every child in Virginia, no matter what their zip code, has a chance at receiving that world class 21st century education.”

Perrigan said Gov. Glenn Youngkin has often mentioned crumbling schools as a state priority. When asked when and what action is planned for assisting with aged school facilities, Youngkin’s office responded with the following:

“The governor is eager to work on rebuilding our school infrastructure. We will continue to work with the General Assembly in a bipartisan way to do so.”

In Radford, the situation is similar for schools Superintendent Rob Graham. He added that it is hard to save money for new schools when the old buildings so often require expensive upkeep to stay operational.

“I would really like to see a guaranteed amount of money each year,” Graham said, offering one potential solution. “Back in the day we would get a certain amount of state funds allocated just for capital outlay projects, and then that went away.”

An influx of federal aid to public schools resulted from the coronavirus. But even the $2 billion of federal money sent to Virginia for school-specific relief is quickly drying up, Graham said.

“Loudoun County, Fairfax… Virginia Beach, those folks are building two or three or four schools a year,” he said. “Inequity is a big term being used right now. We want our children to have the same type of facilities that another Virginia School system might have… they’re just magnificent.”

Both the state budget and amended laws can better support facilities for Virginia schoolchildren, he said. Even in a larger city like Roanoke, eyes are on the state for financial assistance, according to a written response provided by Roanoke City Public Schools Communications Coordinator Claire Mitzel:

“Former Governor Northam’s proposed budget did include some new proposed revenue for facilities,” the response said. “Until the House and Senate Budgets are released, we will not know what additional funding will ultimately be available.”

As another semester passes, superintendents like Graham and Perrigan continue to hold out hope for some help for their schools. Neither expects the state to foot the full bill for school construction and modernization, but every penny counts.

“We’ve been asking for this for a very, very long time,” Graham said. “I’m just excited that there’s discussion about money for schools, and I’m hopeful that it comes through.”

The Democratic-controlled Senate and the Republican-controlled House will begin to debate and decide the fates of each others’ bills next week.

