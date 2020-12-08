State plans to award VMI investigation contract to national law firm

The request for proposals was issued Nov. 5, and the window closed Nov. 20.

VMI Board of Visitors President Bill Boland previously said the college will fully cooperate with the investigation. Interim Superintendent Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins said he plans to conduct his own assessment to discover “what our blind spots are or may be” and move forward.

During Tuesday’s Board of Visitor’s meeting, Wins said he wants to “set out a path ... on the direction that VMI needs to move to bring us into more of an inclusive environment, an environment that embraces diversity, an environment that is mutually supporting in the various aspects of what we do academically, militarily, physically and in all other walks of life.”

“I think we need to take off any type of armor, any type of resistance that we have to having a discussion and dialogue about race, about racism, about those types of things for the betterment of the Corps of Cadets,” Wins said.