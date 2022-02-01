 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suetterlein bill to prevent 'election mirages' passes committee

RICHMOND — An election reform bill sponsored by state Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, survived a Democratic-led panel of his colleagues Tuesday as it chose not to move on other such legislation. 

Senate Bill 3 proposes to change how absentee ballots are tallied in Virginia, reporting them by the precinct from which they are cast. Currently, all absentee votes are lumped into their own centralized precinct, which is often counted last.

The bill received a 15-0 vote from the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee, allowing it to advance to another Senate panel for financial considerations.

“It’s incredibly important that absentees are recorded by their precinct,” Suetterlein said. “It will help restore more confidence in the election results.”

The intent of the bill is to avoid “election night mirages,” Suetterlein said. Such mirages occur when election results swing drastically after absentee ballots are counted, as happened, for example, during 2020 presidential elections.

“Why you’ve heard so much about it from me for the past two years is because of election night mirages,” Suetterlein said. “We need to know what the election results are in different areas.”

Similar bills passed through the Virginia Senate with bipartisan support at least twice before, he said. The Senate panel combined Suetterlein’s bill with the comparable SB 306, sponsored by Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, who sits on the Senate elections committee, before passing it along to finance.

The Senate committee also approved SB 744, which would establish a Virginia Elections Commission to act in an advisory capacity for studying and making recommendations on matters related to elections.

Several bills aiming to change how Virginia elections are audited were not moved forward by the Democrat-controlled committee, many on a 9-6 partisan vote.

Other legislation that failed to pass the panel on Tuesday included bills that would have limited the ability for publicly regulated entities such as power utilities to make campaign donations.

Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County

