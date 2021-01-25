Suicides at gun ranges lead to Virginia legislation to require background checks for gun rentals

D.J. Spiker, a lobbyist for the NRA, told the Senate Judiciary Committee that heard the bill Monday that it’s best for gun ranges to develop their own in-house policies to prevent suicides by firearm.

Mitchell Tyler, co-owner of Safeside Tactical, which operates two gun ranges — in Roanoke and Lynchburg — said Safeside has various measures in place to identify potentially troubled people and not rent or sell them firearms, even if those people could pass a background check.

Tyler said Safeside is part of a group made up of more than two dozen gun ranges across the country, and suicide by firearm is often an issue they discuss. He said policies differ by gun ranges. He said some don’t rent to someone who wants to shoot alone, while others only let range members shoot.

“These are difficult conversations to have, and owners all feel a sense of remorse and sadness, the weight of it,” Tyler said.

Safeside’s staff receives training from Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare about the signs someone may exhibit if they’re not doing well mentally. The business also maintains a list of people not to sell to if they came in and were threatening, for example. Customers or family members can also temporarily add someone mentally struggling to a list so Safeside can be on alert if that person comes in trying to get a gun.