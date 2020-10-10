Supporters of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett gather at Liberty University Friday

LYNCHBURG — A large pink bus with the phrases “Women for Amy” and “She prays, she votes” accompanied by a photo of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett rolled into the middle of Liberty University’s campus just after noon on Friday.
The stop at Liberty was part of a three-day 12-state bus tour for President and CEO of Concerned Women for America Peggy Young Nance who is hitting key election states and speaking to women of faith, educating them on the confirmation of Barrett.
“It’s just a moment in which conservative women are eager to allow our voices to be heard,” Nance said. “And we think it’s really important to engage a really underrepresented group in America and that is conservative women.”
Nance, a Liberty University graduate who now sits on the university’s board of trustees, encouraged supporters to ask their U.S. Senator to confirm Barrett while connecting with the crowd using her Christian values and local ties. Friday’s crowd consisted of mostly curious Liberty students, many of whom were members of the university’s chapter of CWA, “Young Women for America.”
“This is a great moment, and I’m so happy to be here at Liberty University, which is really the epicenter for evangelical Christian women,” Nance said. “We want to be there to support Judge Barrett and let her know that she’s not alone. We want her to know that she has a whole group of women supporting her and praying for her and care about seeing her confirmed.”
Nance spoke of Supreme Court nominee Barrett backing Republican platform ideologies including making abortion illegal and the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
“Amy Coney Barrett is going to go into the lion’s den and we want her to know that women support her,” Nance said. “We want her to know that she is not alone, that God is with her.”
Nance’s stop in Lynchburg was part of an effort to encourage support for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee and stir up excitement for Monday, when Liberty University students will travel to Washington, D.C., for the scheduled confirmation hearings of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
