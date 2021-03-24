Top Virginia Democrats contacted inspector general before parole board investigator placed on leave

The day after leading Democrats in the Virginia General Assembly asked Inspector General Michael Westfall to look into information from a whistleblower about allegations of misconduct by the Virginia Parole Board, his office placed that person on leave, according to emails.
House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, both Democrats from Fairfax County, wrote Westfall a joint email March 4 asking him to review the allegations and find out if misconduct had occurred and to determine whether the person who shared the allegations with the party leaders qualified as a whistleblower.
In the email chain, obtained in a Freedom of Information Act request, an attorney representing the whistleblower shared information with Democratic and Republican party leaders. Saslaw and Filler-Corn forwarded the information to Westfall along with their request. The Senate and House leaders withheld the whistleblower's information from the FOIA response.
“The accusations alleged by this attorney on behalf of his client are concerning,” they wrote. “With the authority and responsibilities granted to you by the General Assembly, it is clear your office would be best suited to follow up on these accusations and determine whether fraudulent behavior or misconduct has occurred.”
Westfall didn’t respond until March 11, saying the inspector general’s office “is taking appropriate actions to address these issues.” Saslaw, Filler-Corn and Westfall did not have any other email communications between March 1 and 16.
The parole board has been facing scrutiny for nearly a year over the controversial release of certain inmates and media reports about the board disregarding state law and policies.
Documents from the Office of the Inspector General regarding the investigation of the parole board leaked to the media show a pattern of violations from the board. Westfall had publicly called for state police to investigate how documents were leaked.
Jennifer Moschetti, who was an investigator in the office, claimed whistleblower status and acknowledged she provided OSIG records to lawmakers. She was put on leave and then fired on Monday. Her attorney, Tim Anderson, said this week Moschetti would no longer pursue the lawsuit she filed March 8 against Westfall.
It’s unknown what Filler-Corn and Saslaw think about what has transpired since they asked the inspector general to look into the allegations and determine if the person who provided them information would qualify for whistleblower protections. Saslaw was attending to personal business for the next several days so could not do an interview, and Filler-Corn’s spokesman said Wednesday it “won’t be possible” to interview the speaker.
The House speaker's spokesman sent a statement later in the day saying Filler-Corn and Saslaw support an independent investigation.
"Virginians deserve a thorough and impartial accounting of any potential wrong doing," the statement read. "We will be refraining from further comment on this matter while investigations are ongoing and upon the conclusion of all legal matters."
Gov. Ralph Northam appoints parole board members. In the past several weeks the situation has heated up with records being leaked, the whistleblower coming forward and multiple media reports.
Northam is seeking to have money budgeted for an independent investigation. How that investigation will work and when it will begin is unknown.
The situation has also gotten wrapped in partisan politics in an election year, with Republicans criticizing the early release of inmates and accusing Democrats of caring more about people who commit crimes than victims.
"This should not and cannot become political, and I will do everything I can to keep politics out of it because people deserve better," Northam said this week. "We are working on a budget amendment, we are working with the attorney general and we are working with the legislature to have an independent agency come in and do a complete investigation. I think that will answer a lot of the questions that folks have, and so that's the way we will move forward.”
Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, is an advocate of parole and would like it reinstated. [Virginia abolished discretionary parole for felonies in 1995; the parole board considers cases of inmates convicted before that abolition.] Edwards said the injection of partisan politics has complicated finding the truth and explaining it to the public. He said governor's administration is responsible for determining how to investigate the parole board.