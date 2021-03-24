Top Virginia Democrats contacted inspector general before parole board investigator placed on leave

Gov. Ralph Northam appoints parole board members. In the past several weeks the situation has heated up with records being leaked, the whistleblower coming forward and multiple media reports.

Northam is seeking to have money budgeted for an independent investigation. How that investigation will work and when it will begin is unknown.

The situation has also gotten wrapped in partisan politics in an election year, with Republicans criticizing the early release of inmates and accusing Democrats of caring more about people who commit crimes than victims.

"This should not and cannot become political, and I will do everything I can to keep politics out of it because people deserve better," Northam said this week. "We are working on a budget amendment, we are working with the attorney general and we are working with the legislature to have an independent agency come in and do a complete investigation. I think that will answer a lot of the questions that folks have, and so that's the way we will move forward.”