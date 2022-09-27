Video footage offered by Dels. Marie March, Wren Williams following assault allegation

Two competing state delegates have provided video related to an alleged shoving incident at a Wytheville GOP event last weekend, as the case awaits a December court hearing.

Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, filed a criminal complaint Saturday against Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, alleging misdemeanor assault and battery, saying he shoved her at a Ninth Congressional District Republican celebration in Wytheville that night.

In response, Williams said he accidentally bumped March’s shoulder and elbow on his way toward the exit, then apologized and continued out the door.

Late Monday, Williams submitted to The Roanoke Times a copy of surveillance camera video from the Wytheville Meeting Center, where the Republican gathering was held. In a written statement, Williams said the security footage shows the moment of the alleged incident.

“In the black-and-white clip, you can see me walk with my [legislative aide] and my wife toward the exit,” Williams said. “Ms. March moves towards me, I move away from her and check back to see if she’s OK before leaving the building.”

But the security footage is of poor, grainy quality, making it difficult for viewers to distinguish anyone specific in the video, or the finer details of their actions. A spokesperson for Williams said the footage was acquired through a Freedom of Information Act request.

“The worst part is that she is lying to police and wasting their valuable time and resources,” Williams said of March. “I want to thank all of the law enforcement involved on that evening. I appreciate your patience, your thoroughness, and your willingness to serve, even in a situation you should have never been placed in.”

When asked for comment on the video submitted by Williams, March on Tuesday responded with three clips of video footage from Wytheville police body cameras, also acquired through freedom of information requests. Those videos show a police officer stopping and questioning Williams outside the event venue as the delegate attempted to leave.

“I’m sorry that she is telling you these things,” Williams said to the police officer in the body camera recording. “I walked through the door. I did not do anything intentionally to Marie March.”

Minutes later inside the event venue, March told police she wanted to file charges, according to the body camera footage.

“He body-slammed me as hard as he could,” March told a police officer. “I don’t know if he’s lost his mind or what, doing that in front of a group of people, but I’m not going to get picked on.”

In a written statement, March said the police body camera footage shows Williams carefully choosing his words, and that the truth will prevail.

“He states that he did not act ‘intentionally,’ however he did not deny the action itself,” March said. “In addition to his attempts to avoid legal responsibility, he released an incomplete and grainy video in an attempt to conceal his actions.”

Williams said the police body camera footage showed him acting understandably frustrated, as he was caught off-guard by the spectacle.

“I am also a criminal defense attorney by trade and understand what can happen when falsely accused people speak emotionally in these situations,” Williams said. “I conducted myself in exactly the way that I would advise any of my falsely accused clients to conduct themselves in that kind of situation.”

Both first-term Republican state delegates anticipate competing against each other in 2023 to represent the newly drawn House of Delegates District 47, which includes Carroll, Floyd and Patrick counties, plus western Henry County and Galax.

But before they compete in a Republican primary, they will contend against each other in Wythe County General District Court, with an arraignment for Williams scheduled Nov. 21, and a hearing set for Dec. 15.

Near the end of the police camera footage, one officer says to March:

“I mean, this is… this is teenaged … If you wish to go down to the magistrate’s office, I’ll go down there with you.”