Western Virginia early turnout tops 10 percent

Before polling places open for midterm elections at 6 a.m. Tuesday, already 12% of the 1.1 million registered voters in Western Virginia cast their ballots early.

Virginians have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to join the 930,000 total people statewide who already participated during the 45-day early voting period, according to data from the Virginia Department of Elections.

In Virginia’s 6th Congressional District, there were 72,572 early voters, according to state elections data parsed by VPAP, the Virginia Public Access Project. That is 13% early turnout, of the 544,782 total registered voters in the district, according to state Board of Elections data as of Nov. 1.

Voters in the 6th, from Roanoke to Winchester, will decide the contest between incumbent Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, and Democratic candidate Jennifer Lewis, of Waynesboro, in a rematch of the 2018 midterm election.

In Virginia’s 9th Congressional District, there were 62,059 early voters, according to VPAP data. That is 11% early turnout, of the 555,332 total registered voters in the district, according to state data.

Voters in the 9th, from Bedford to Lee County, will decide the race between incumbent Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, and Democratic candidate Taysha DeVaughan, of Wise County.

In addition to those races for U.S. Congress, voters are also deciding who will represent their interests on local governing boards, from town council to city hall.

Statewide, almost three times as many people voted early in 2022 compared to the 2018 midterm election. This year is the first midterm election to offer no-excuse early voting in Virginia, whereas early voting beforehand was more restrictive.

In both the 6th and 9th districts, more than 75 percent of early voters cast their ballots in-person at their local registrar’s office. Other early voters participated via mail-in options.

