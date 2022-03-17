With new protections for experimental animals, Stanley calls for adoption of rescued beagles

While hundreds of floppy-eared beagle dogs await adoption to loving homes, Virginia lawmakers this winter approved regulations to prevent mistreatment of animals bred for experiments.

Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, said he does not agree with using animals for experimentation. Nonetheless, there’s an industry in Virginia that breeds cats and dogs exactly for those purposes.

“It has been a passion of mine that we treat our companion animals humanely,” Stanley said, citing previous legislation he introduced to curtail poor practices at puppy mills and pet stores in Virginia.

After visits with Sen. David Marsden, D-Fairfax, to a dog breeding facility in Cumberland County, Stanley said he realized the need to regulate the state’s experimental breeders, beyond what can be a flimsy scope of federal animal welfare laws.

“If they’re going to breed these dogs for experiments, they better take good care of them and not mistreat them,” Stanley said of breeders.

The breeding facility in Cumberland, owned by life science research company Envigo, received more than a dozen violations during federal inspections conducted in July and October of 2021.

“Envigo was quite frank with us… during the pandemic, experimentation was not going on, but they were still breeding,” Stanley said. “They’d overpopulated their dog population, over-bred them during the pandemic.”

About 5,000 dogs and puppies reside at the Envigo facility in Cumberland, according to inspection documents. The company website says those dogs live in “a dynamic social housing environment,” but inspection reports available on www.roanoke.com detail bleaker conditions.

“These dogs, they never saw what grass was like,” Stanley said. “They never knew what their noses were good for. They never knew freedom on a leash to walk around.”

U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection documents from October penalize Envigo for direct and repeated sanitary, housing and employee violations, plus incomplete medical records at its Cumberland dog breeding facility.

An undercover investigation by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals, commonly known as PETA, helped reveal conditions at the Cumberland breeding facility, Stanley said. Envigo did not immediately respond to an email request for comment from The Roanoke Times.

“They didn’t know what being petted was,” Stanley said of the animals. “They didn’t know what love was.”

When Stanley was told almost 500 dogs could not be sold for experiments, he said Envigo agreed on the spot to let Stanley arrange for those beagles to be adopted, rather than euthanized. He has since been working with adoption agencies across the state and nation to ensure the dogs go to loving homes.

“When a dog or cat has served their purpose, rather than euthanize them, they ought to have a chance at a forever life in a loving home,” Stanley said. “So that we’re not euthanizing these dogs and cats unnecessarily, and they’re being rewarded for whatever good they’re doing in the experiments that are put upon them.”

His family adopted two of the dogs, naming them Daisy and Dixie. If people want to adopt beagles of their own, Stanley said to contact his Senate office by phone at (804) 698-7520, or email district20@senate.virginia.gov.

“My family has always been interested in animal rescue. All of our animals have been rescue animals,” Stanley said, encouraging people to contact his office for information about adopting. “If anybody wants a beagle, we still have plenty.”

Breeders using animals for experimental purposes will soon be required to offer animals for adoption, according to bills approved by the Virginia General Assembly during its lawmaking session this winter.

“They must offer them first to releasing agencies… rather than euthanize them,” Stanley said. “We’re giving those dogs a chance at a forever home, and a forever loving life.”

Another bill passed through both Virginia House and Senate this year requires breeders to keep more complete records of the animals they rear for experiments.

“This is something where this is going on in other states. You’re going to see these laws being put in place,” Stanley said. “I’m hearing from other legislators around the country who have called me and asked for these packages of legislation to be sent to them.”

Other legislation passed this year closed loopholes that prevents cats and dogs bred for experimentation from being considered companion animals, precluding them from certain animal welfare laws.

“If you’re going to do this, you’re going to be humane in what you do,” Stanley said of experimental breeders. “You’re going to be treated the same as those that that own a companion animal in their home.”

Stanley said there are surely better methods in 2022 to accomplish similar experiments, without harming beautiful beagles, or other innocent creatures. But if experiments must continue, he said they should be conducted using ethically-treated animals.

“Envigo has really stepped up to embrace the program of adoption. I commend them for that,” Stanley said. “Envigo has also embraced that they’re going to try to do better, and were willing to subject themselves to these new regulations.”

He said there is of course need for advancement in medical science, but he does not believe progress must come at the expense of man’s best friend.

“It’s time where we as Virginians, and perhaps as Americans, take a stand,” Stanley said. “I’m hopeful that one day very soon, this industry is not needed anymore in the United States.”

