CHRISTIANSBURG — History as rich as Christiansburg Industrial Institute’s is priceless, but $10 million would go a long way to preserve a century’s worth of Black educational attainment that was systemically dismantled, said leaders seeking funds.

Sitting behind his desk, looking out an office window at cars driving on U.S. 460, a disappointed Chris Sanchez taps his foot.

As director of the Christiansburg Institute cultural heritage nonprofit, Sanchez has a $10.6 million plan to renovate the four intact acres of what used to be a 200-acre school campus bustling with Black students.

“This is a rich centerpiece of Commonwealth history that most people are still learning about,” Sanchez said. “It was destroyed by wrecking ball and crane, and we need to do something about it today.”

He asked Virginia lawmakers in Richmond this winter to secure a chunk of funding for those four historic acres, which served students from 1867 to 1967.

After all, Botetourt County received a surprise $6 million state grant last year to build a new museum for the town of Fincastle, so why not an allocation for Christiansburg Institute?

“At this point, after doing this work for seven years, we’ve done a master site plan, we’ve shown that we can steward and implement funding for capital improvements,” Sanchez said. “We’ve got a seven-person staff, an open museum. We’re living into our mission, why are you not funding us?”

Despite support from Del. Jason Ballard, R-Giles, and Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, Sanchez said he found out last week that Christiansburg Institute won’t be getting any funding from the state legislature this year.

Edwards released a statement Wednesday: "I am disappointed that the General Assembly has not recommended funding for the preservation and reopening of the Virginia Landmark and Historic Edgar A. Long Building. I’ve encouraged the Christiansburg Institute to seek an award from the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Preservation Fund administered by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources while we work to gather support over the next year."

Ballard also released a statement:

“The Christiansburg Institute plays an integral role in the preservation of African American history here in the Commonwealth. While I am disappointed the funding was not approved by the Senate, I am optimistic about getting it across the finish line in the future and will continue working for this important cause and for the preservation of Virginia history.”

It's the same zero-outcome as years past for the institute, and a strain shared by other local museums too.

“There is no other first high school in Southwest Virginia to educate the formerly enslaved,” Sanchez said. “During Black History Month, the state of Virginia says no to investing $2 million dollars.”

A shuttered two-story brick building and an empty lawn on Scattergood Drive is mostly what remains of old institute. That’s about 2% of the full 200-acre campus, most of which is now part of Christiansburg town proper.

“A lot of this property got industrialized, turned into a big industrial park,” Sanchez said. “What once was a thriving mecca for Black people in Southwest Virginia has literally basically turned into a dump… and a Dairy Queen.”

Black students, the first of them former slaves, traveled by train, bus and foot from as far as Roanoke to attend Christiansburg Institute, on land which was a former plantation.

The shuttered Edgar A. Long Building on Scattergood Drive, listed on the national register of historic places, is named after a former institute principal.

“This is what happens to Black history,” Sanchez said. “Edgar Long is among the first generation of Black people born free in this country. That building bears his name. Y'all are sleeping out here.”

The structure does have a new roof, restored in 2019 using local government funds, he said. Another $8 million, most of the overall project cost, is needed for further building preservation efforts, with all kinds of grant applications pending.

“The roof was a $250,000 project, a majority of it was supported by Montgomery County, Christiansburg and Blacksburg,” Sanchez said. “But these local governments make it very clear they're not going to fund a multi-million [dollar] project.”

Christiansburg Institute closed more than 50 years ago, said Sanchez, 34.

“I work with elders inter-generationally who don't have their youth anymore,” Sanchez said. “They've been at this work since civil rights, but in particular, they're trying to preserve their own alma mater.”

As time is fleeting, so too would be the history of Christiansburg Institute, if not for efforts to preserve and retell what happened.

“The Montgomery County Public School board acquired ownership to the buildings and the land officially in 1946-1947, and then they created what was called a board of control,” Sanchez said. “They appointed White administrators from local counties to the board of control who were simultaneously denying Black students entry into their schools.”

That board included representatives from Radford, Floyd, Montgomery and Pulaski, he said. Those members presided over Christiansburg Institute through Virginia’s era of massive resistance against racial integration of schools.

“It was the board of control that operated and managed CI from 1946 until 1967, when it was destroyed,” Sanchez said. “They were the ones who destroyed it, and they were the ones who benefited from the profits of it.”

He said the history of Black Wall Street, destroyed in 1921 by a mob in Tulsa, Oklahoma, only recently gained recognition from the broader American public. But unlike in Tulsa, racists in Montgomery County did not require violence to achieve similar means of destroying Christiansburg Institute.

“[It’s important] to discern the more insidious ways in which racism and white supremacy operate to destroy Black bodies and Black lives. Like this,” Sanchez said. “They didn't need to take fire bombs and the military… All they had to do was policy and legislation.”

Lack of help this year from the state legislature is one example of widespread “under-preservation and under-resourcing of Black history,” not just in Virginia, but across the country, he said.

“This was a booming campus, a whole world for 100 years. You might as well have blown it up with bombs,” Sanchez said. “But because it didn't get blown up with bombs and it was done legislatively, people don't recognize it as a part of the same problem.”

Sanchez said he and Roanoke-based historian Jordan Bell are hosting a discussion about challenges to preserving Black Southwest Virginia history. Tune in via web-call at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

Until the Edgar Long Building is some day restored, a trove of historical documents and artifacts can be found inside the Christiansburg Institute’s museum at 125 Arrowhead Trail.

An open house is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, and some archives, including high-resolution photographs, have been digitized for online access at www.christiansburginstitute.com.

“These pictures, this is how we can remember. This is how we can celebrate that there was more,” Sanchez said. “We think this history is powerful enough to elevate Southwest Virginia, not just Montgomery County, as a regional destination for African-American cultural heritage tourism.”

Without much help from state or local governments, Sanchez said he is hoping for a hero. Maybe it’s a long shot, but perhaps that assist could come from a sharp-shooting pro basketball star whose family lineage traces back to Christiansburg Institute.

“I’ve got to find an angel investor. It's not going to come from the county, it's not going to come from the state. I think it could come from Steph Curry,” Sanchez said. “Steph Curry’s maternal grandmother and aunt went to CI… that side of his family is from Radford."

"I need to get in front of Steph," Sanchez said, to tell Curry: "This is your mantle. This is your house sigil."