With youth voter turnout up, Rasoul proposes lowering local voting age

Increasing turnout and activism among young voters is cause for one state lawmaker to again propose a bill that would lower the minimum voting age for local elections.

Ahead of the 2023 Virginia General Assembly starting in January, Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, said he pre-filed a constitutional amendment on Monday that would permit 16-year-olds to register and vote in local, but not state or national, elections.

“There are people who believe that younger members of our society maybe aren’t responsible enough to make some of these decisions,” Rasoul said. “But the reality is, we have 16- and 17-year-olds pay taxes, work. We ask them to drive.”

Rasoul said there are other places in the United States, like the city of Takoma Park, Maryland, that allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections.

“If we want them to be more and more a part of the democratic process, why not give them the ability to be able to vote in local elections?” Rasoul said. “We can do that in Virginia, under the Virginia constitution.”

An estimated 27% of young people aged 18 to 29 cast a ballot in 2022 midterm elections, placing it among the highest youth midterm turnout rates at least since the 1990s, according to day-after calculations from the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement.

“It was a heavy turnout that was unexpected by some, but to me, it’s younger voters who are wanting to have more of a say in their future,” Rasoul said. “They were energized to be voting, and I didn’t see lots of particular campaigning towards them this time around, where I have seen it in the past.”

He said previous efforts to lower the local voting age did not pass, but a host of support from youth advocacy groups could change the conversation this time around.

“We’ve never had grassroots support for it like we do now,” Rasoul said. “I think it would be great to give young people a tool to be more involved in the democratic process.”

It’s likely not the only issue that legislators will be hearing about from young people during the upcoming state lawmaking session, Rasoul said.

Virginia law already allows anyone older than 16 to preregister ahead of elections before their 18th birthday. A change in federal law would be needed to lower the state or national voting minimum from 18 years, but not for local elections.

The bill, HJ 459, proposes amending the state constitution to establish that anyone aged 16 or older shall be qualified to register and vote in local elections, notwithstanding the 18-year-old requirement for state or national elections.

It is one of countless bills to be discussed by lawmakers during the 2023 Virginia General Assembly session that begins in January.

Rasoul said some of his other focuses ahead of the 2023 lawmaking session include raising teacher pay, improving health care affordability and regulating the pharmaceutical industry.