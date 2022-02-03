Youngkin stresses rural Virginia importance; touts campaign promises

RICHMOND — Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday night emphasized his administration’s early activity in Southwest Virginia and reiterated campaign promises to a statewide assembly of rural officials.

Hundreds of local officials from the state’s agrarian areas descended on the capitol Wednesday to attend the annual Virginia Rural Caucus Reception, hosted in-person this year at the Omni Richmond Hotel.

Addressing a sometimes raucous crowd were the three newly elected Republican members of Virginia’s executive branch: Attorney General Jason Miyares, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and keynote speaker Youngkin.

“Together, we're standing up to those things that are most important to rural Virginia,” Youngkin said. “It's time that we recognize the interests of rural Virginia be represented well.”

He said his first few weeks in office have been busy, but also, “an absolute ball.”

“I've made two trips to Southwest Virginia,” Youngkin said. “Why? Because it's important for rural Virginia to know that their governor is delivering on what government needs to do to help.”

Youngkin visited Roanoke in January to tour Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and promote an executive order aimed at adding flexibility to the healthcare system. He was in Abingdon earlier this week, also to highlight health care.

“The vast majority of people going into the hospital today for COVID-19 are unvaccinated,” Youngkin said. “Please get the vaccine. It’s the best way to keep yourself safe, to keep your family safe.”

Youngkin said the state’s healthcare system is facing a staffing crisis, on top of an influx of coronavirus hospitalizations. But other matters of health are on his agenda.

“We need to comprehensively invest in our mental health and our behavioral health system,” Youngkin said. “We've got a lot of work to do to make our community safe, and we can do it together.”

Youngkin said he expects to sign into law the largest education budget in state history, investing in teacher pay, programs for children with disabilities and school innovation. He also talked taxation.

“Virginia's gotten to be way too expensive,” Youngkin said. “We got to get our taxes down.”

He reiterated campaign promises to eliminate the grocery tax, double the standard income tax deduction, suspend a recent five-cent increase to the gas tax, and provide additional tax breaks to retired veterans.

“We should have the largest tax rebate in the history of Virginia,” Youngkin said. “The aggregate of all this is $1,500 for the average family, and it's so important for us to get done, to get the cost of living in Virginia down.”

In the House of Delegates on Wednesday, a grocery tax repeal bill sponsored by Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, passed the House Finance Committee, and was referred to another panel of delegates for further consideration.

Elsewhere, in the Virginia Senate, lawmakers struggled this week with a similar bill to repeal the grocery tax, concerned about removing school funding that comes from the levy.

Prior to Youngkin’s address, Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears repeated her promise last week to be present in Southwest Virginia and other rural reaches of the state.

“We've heard you during the campaign that you are forgotten in Southwest,” Earle-Sears said. “Our ticket is not going to forget you.”

And Attorney General Miyares told the crowd to continue advocating for rural advancement.

“Nothing moves in politics unless it's pushed,” Miyares said. “It's such a critically important component.”

