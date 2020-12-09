In search for next superintendent, VMI committee reaffirms commitment to change

Committee members for the Virginia Military Institute superintendent search on Wednesday emphasized their commitment to substantive change as they discussed qualities they wish to see in the next superintendent.
During their meeting with search firm consultants from WittKieffer, committee members spent a portion of time answering questions about how consultants should frame the ongoing scrutiny facing the military college.
At one point, Dennis Barden of WittKieffer was blunt:
"Do you all believe that there are things there that actually need to change, or do you just want people to go away already?"
Multiple search committee members, the majority of whom also serve on the Board of Visitors, said change is already in motion and that they are committed to moving the Institute forward while continuing VMI's mission and purpose.
"That process has begun," said Tom Watjen, referencing several recent actions, including the relocation of the Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson statue. "I think we all know it's going to continue. ... But it's not about just the statue. It's the fact that we think there's a better way to portray the Institute today than just around its history of the Confederacy and the statues and monuments and things of that nature."
Committee members and consultants also referenced the recent media attention VMI has received.
Push for change at VMI had been building since the summer, but the boiling point occurred after The Washington Post published a story two months ago alleging systemic racism. Two days later, Gov. Ralph Northam directed an independent investigation of the school's culture and policies, and the school's superintendent, retired Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III, resigned a week later.
"Of course, The Washington Post is a prime example of a, shall we say, a publication that has taken liberties with the history and the facts in ways that I don't think anybody on this phone call thinks is fair or is based on good legitimate reasons," said former board president and search committee member Tom Slater.
"We also have to acknowledge, though, that when the other colleges in the Commonwealth of Virginia were acknowledging these problems in their culture, we were not responding in a way that led people to think we got it," he added. "In fact, it led people to think we don't get it. ... We've got to get rid of that perception. That is a critically important agenda item for the new superintendent."
Christine Pendleton of WittKieffer said part of the search firm's job will be "to counter some of the negative press that's out there."
"From what we're hearing, you're earnest and this is the truth, and it's just a very different story than what's being portrayed about you all in the media," she said.
Search committee Chair Gene Scott said cadets have voiced a desire for the next superintendent to continue actions started by former Superintedent J.H. Binford Peay III while contending with the evolving environment of the 21st century. Cadets want to ensure their degrees remain valued, he said.
The committee also discussed preferred military and educational qualifications for candidates. They first discussed requiring candidates to be VMI graduates and to be a flag or general officer in the military, but multiple members said they didn't want to rule anybody out.
In addition to discussions about military experience, faculty member Emily Miller said she preferred a candidate with a terminal degree (the highest available in a particular field) and experience with academic administration.
Conrad Hall said the next superintendent will need to articulate the importance of VMI's unique method of education. He wants someone who is "Churchillian, a George Marshall, an FDR in being able to deliver precise, concise, direct, laser-focused messages that resonate and people remember."
WittKieffer also promised to deliver a diverse slate of candidates.
The committee decided to use a hybrid instead of closed search model.
Searches are typically closed to ensure candidate confidentiality; otherwise, qualified candidates may not apply if they know their employer will find out, Barden said.
But that lack of transparency also casts doubt on the process. A hybrid search means a small number of VMI community members — such as cadets, faculty and alumni — would be selected to meet with finalists and provide feedback.
If the committee stays on track, the Board of Visitors will vote April 29 to hire the selected candidate.
