In search for next superintendent, VMI committee reaffirms commitment to change

Committee members for the Virginia Military Institute superintendent search on Wednesday emphasized their commitment to substantive change as they discussed qualities they wish to see in the next superintendent.

During their meeting with search firm consultants from WittKieffer, committee members spent a portion of time answering questions about how consultants should frame the ongoing scrutiny facing the military college.

At one point, Dennis Barden of WittKieffer was blunt:

"Do you all believe that there are things there that actually need to change, or do you just want people to go away already?"

Multiple search committee members, the majority of whom also serve on the Board of Visitors, said change is already in motion and that they are committed to moving the Institute forward while continuing VMI's mission and purpose.