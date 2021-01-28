Investigation of Virginia priest finds allegations not credible

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond announced Thursday it had determined that allegations of child sexual abuse by a former priest were not credible.

Last June, the diocese announced it had received a complaint about former priest Thomas L. Long Jr. related to his time at Christ the King Catholic School in Norfolk in 1986.

The allegations prompted an investigation by the Diocesan Review Board, which reported its findings to Bishop Barry Knestout, who deemed them not credible, according to a news release.

As a result, Long’s name will not be added to the list of diocesan clergy against whom credible and substantiated allegations of child sexual abuse have been made.

Long voluntarily left active ministry in 1988, according to the news release.

