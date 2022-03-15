Jamestown Settlement exhibit celebrates Virginia tribes' resiliency

WILLIAMSBURG — Indigenous tribes in Virginia are sharing personal cultural treasures and stories as part of an exhibit at the Jamestown Settlement in Williamsburg.

Debra Martin is a citizen of the Pamunkey tribe. Some of her relative’s photos are part of the exhibit.

“This is a picture of Uncle Paul here. He was a chief from 1930 to 1937,” she said as she points to a photo of her great-uncle Paul Miles paying ceremonial annual tribute to Gov. John Garland Pollard.

But her most cherished possession in the exhibit is her mother’s regalia. A ceremonial dress her mother made during the 1930s, it has been passed on through three generations.

Her mother wore it to ceremonies in Fredericksburg, where she and others from Native communities were allowed to participate in the annual market.

“I remember this dress from when I was a child visiting my grandparents on the Pamunkey Reservation. It was in an old wardrobe, and I was always enthralled with it,” she said. “My mother never talked too much about wearing it. And it was something that she sort of left behind, I think because during the period when she was growing up it was not cool to be Indian.”

Jamie Helmick, imanager for special projects and programs, said the exhibit is part of an increased effort by the Jamestown–Yorktown Foundation to include Indigenous people in telling their history.

It is a visual experience of the last 100 years of tribes in Virginia and their resilience despite laws to erase them. There are contemporary photos by Tracy Roberts, a member of the Occaneechee tribe, and photos from the 1940s and 1950s by Baltimore Sun photographer A. Aubrey Bodine.

The earliest photos are by anthropologist Frank Speck, who photographed Indigenous tribes in Virginia from 1915 to 1924.

“Frank Speck wanted to document the Virginia tribes and the thriving culture they had at that point in time,” said Helmick. “So, he took as many photographs as he could of the tribes in Virginia.”

The exhibit highlights the resilience of tribes here during and after a century of racist laws that tried to erase their culture. Among striking art objects is an opulent turkey feather mantle woven in the 1930s by Mollie Adams of the Upper Mattaponi tribe.

“Part of that movement with Speck and everybody else who was fighting the Racial Integrity Act was to try to get tribal members to reclaim a lot of their lost traditional arts,” said Helmick. “So, this was the first attempt at making a feather mantle that had not been done in some time.”

Virginia’s Racial Integrity Act of the early 20th century made identifying as Indigenous illegal. Now, tribal members are telling stories of their histories and cultures, on videos at the exhibit and online at the museums website.

The art here includes pottery, gourds and flutes. Visitors can walk around a vertical glass case that encloses story quilts by Denise Lowe Walters. They tell the history of her tribe, the Nottoway.

Those decades of discrimination led to tribes hiding their identities. Helmick said many tribal members got into the habit of not sharing with the general population they were Native.

“So, you can, for decades, probably talk to many Virginia Indians as you move through Virginia, but they probably would never designate themselves as such because they just got in the habit of not saying what their race is, unfortunately.” she said. “I think the tribes are definitely at a point where they’re trying to move past that and they’re very proud of their culture and you see a lot of cultural reemergence, as you have for the last 400 years, but especially today, now that they feel more comfortable sharing their culture with people, you’re seeing a great resurgence of it.”

The exhibit will close March 25. If you can’t make it, you can still go online at https://jyfmuseums.rog/focused to view lectures by tribal members on their art and tribal histories.