Lawsuit accuses VMI of racial discrimination

While the department later voted unanimously to support Ma for tenure, a recommendation letter reportedly made a brief reference to his “professional demeanor” and said he did not dress appropriately.

In March 2020, the department's Tenure and Promotions Committee denied him tenure “solely based on alleged concerns about Professor Ma’s professional appearance,” the lawsuit states.

Ma says the decision means he will lose his job and work visa and be forced to relocate to his native China. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for his personal and professional losses, but does not ask that Ma be reinstated to VMI.

In an email late Friday afternoon, Wyatt said VMI officials had just learned of the lawsuit and would “respond accordingly at the appropriate time.”

“VMI is committed to providing an environment that emphasizes the dignity and worth of every member of its community and is free from harassment and discrimination,” the email read.

Ma’s lawsuit accuses VMI of discrimination based on his race, national origin and religion. It also claims the college retaliated against him when he appealed his denial.