Letter urges Gov. Northam to issue posthumous pardons for Martinsville Seven

The letter quotes remarks made by Northam earlier this year. “Posthumously pardoning the Martinsville Seven would be a recognition of a fundamental truth that has plagued the history of the Commonwealth as well as the country as a whole, a point that you made after George Floyd’s murder: ‘George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and many others have been wrongfully killed, simply for being black. People all over our country are hurting and angry, and rightly so.’

“The Martinsville Seven were not given adequate due process ‘simply for being black,’ they were sentenced to death for a crime that a white person would not have been executed for ‘simply for being black,’ and they were killed, by the Commonwealth, ‘simply for being black.’”

“The Martinsville Seven executions remain a raw wound for many Virginians. Justice is long overdue. If a posthumous pardon is not a viable option, we urge you to propose legislation to the General Assembly to make it available for future governors in resolving this kind of miscarriage of justice,” the letter urges.

Rudolph McCollum Jr., the mayor of Richmond from 2001 to 2005, a former member of the Virginia Parole Board and the nephew of one of the executed men, believes that the General Assembly may need to give the governor the ability to grant a posthumous pardon if he were inclined to do so.