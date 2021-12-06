Low-cost airline adding flight from Richmond to Palm Beach, Fla.

Low-cost airline Breeze Airways is adding a new route from Richmond International Airport to Palm Beach International Airport in Florida starting in February.
Salt Lake City-based Breeze also announced Monday that it is adding nonstop flights to Palm Beach International Airport from a total of six destinations — its first new market since starting the airline in May. Flights also will depart from Norfolk International Airport as well as from airports in Akron/Canton, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; Charleston, S.C.; and New Orleans.
The airline will add the Saturday-only flight from Richmond to Palm Beach starting Feb. 19, leaving here at 3:35 p.m. and arriving at 5:40 p.m. A flight leaves Palm Beach on Saturdays at 12:45 p.m. and arrives in Richmond at 2:55 p.m.
The airline's website shows the Saturday-only flights through the end of April.
Fares will start at $59 one-way.
Breeze also announced that it will begin nonstop service on Feb. 17 from Norfolk to New York’s Islip Long Island MacArthur Airport, operating on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays. The airline also will add an Islip-to-Charleston, S.C. service beginning Feb. 18. Fares will start at $39 one-way.
That brings the number of markets that Breeze is serving to 18 airports.
This past July, Breeze started nonstop flights from Richmond to three destinations - Charleston, S.C., New Orleans’ Louis Armstrong International Airport and to Tampa International Airport in Florida. The airline offers the services to Charleston twice a week — on Mondays and Fridays — and to New Orleans and Tampa on four days — Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays.
“Breeze’s business model is to add ‘nice, new nonstop’ flights on routes where only connecting service is offered by other carriers,” said David Neeleman, Breeze’s chairman and CEO. “We’re excited to introduce Breeze service to South Florida, and look forward to adding more routes from Richmond.”
The company was co-founded by Neeleman, who previously founded JetBlue as well as Brazil’s Azul, Canada’s WestJet and Utah-based Morris Air.
Breeze charges extra for checked or carry-on bags, though it’s free to bring a personal item that fits under the seat, such as a purse, backpack or briefcase. The airline has seats near the front of the plane that cost a little more but provide additional legroom.
In an effort to keep costs down and to offer low fares, Breeze uses a smartphone app to handle all customer interactions, from booking flights to issuing electronic boarding passes. Passengers can’t call the airline — they have to interact online at flybreeze.com or via the app.