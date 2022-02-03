Lynchburg cemetery launches campaign to mark educator's grave

LYNCHBURG — As Black History Month kicks off in February, Old City Cemetery has found a way to honor a historic figure in Lynchburg.

James W. Mozee, the second Black principal at Dunbar High School — now P.L. Dunbar Middle School for Innovation — died in 1941 and was buried in Old City Cemetery, a 27-acre public garden and historic site off Taylor Street.

But according to Michael Hudson, the cemetery’s marketing manager and historian, visitors during a candlelight tour event in the fall noticed there is no gravestone at the site where Mozee is buried.

According to the cemetery’s website, Mozee’s body was buried beside that of his wife, Lelia Perkins Mozee, who has a gravestone at her plot.

“Our tour attendees were so impressed by the story of this gentleman, James W. Mozee, who was born into slavery in Missouri and strived hard to educate and self-improve, and then became an educator himself,” Hudson said. “But after the portrayal was done, the group was brought into the cemetery a short distance away and we let the group know that this is where Mr. Mozee lays buried, but sadly he has no marker. And a lot of folks, when they heard about that, said, ‘We cannot allow this to continue.’”

Hudson said “numerous” tour attendees approached cemetery staff asking how they can help put a stone there because “‘this man deserves one if anybody does.’”

Following the suggestions of the attendees that day, Old City Cemetery announced it will host a special event to raise the money to pay for a gravestone for the former principal.

The event, set for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 19, will feature a speech by educator Jennifer Petticolas about “Mozee’s contributions to Lynchburg’s African American community,” according to a news release from the cemetery. It also will feature a portrayal of Mozee by Dee Brown. A reception will be held that day in Mozee’s honor.

The 35-minute event will be held at the cemetery’s Pathway to Pride, which is the cemetery’s “African American history interpretive area.”

“Black History Month gives Old City Cemetery and its supporters a unique opportunity to thank a Black history champion, James W. Mozee, for his three decades of service to Lynchburg’s African American community,” Hudson told The News & Advance.

“We believe that providing a stone for someone who does not have one is one of the most meaningful ways that we can show our appreciation,” he said.

Born into slavery in Missouri in 1862, Mozee served as an educator in Lynchburg for more than 30 years. He started at R.S. Payne School, teaching there from 1909 to 1922.

In 1923, he took a job as a teacher at Dunbar High School, serving in that role until he became the school’s second Black principal in 1930, serving until 1939.

The cemetery has a goal to raise $1,000 for the gravestone. Tickets for the event are $10, and 100% of the proceeds for the event will go directly toward the Mozee gravestone fund.

Tickets can be purchased on the Old City Cemetery website at GraveGarden.org. Those unable to attend who still would like to contribute to the fund can do so online by making a donation to the cemetery and writing in the special instructions “Mozee gravestone.”