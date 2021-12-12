Lynchburg economic summit looks at inflation, supply chain shortages

Business leaders from the region gathered Friday at an annual economic summit hosted by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance to chat about how the nation’s economy has fared in a post-pandemic world in the last year and what it can expect moving into 2022.
Rick Loving, senior vice president and chief administrative officer of BWX Technologies, said the support from the business alliance and local economic developers was important in the future establishment of the BWXT Innovation Campus, a manufacturing and research and development center, which recently opened with buildout expected to span three years.
He said the company has spent years supplying major products to the U.S. Navy for submarines and aircraft carriers, and recently has moved into new areas with medical technology radioisotopes.
“And these are exciting activities and while this is a unique market, it’s also affected by international and national events, and that's why we think it's so important that we have this economic summit that brings in the type of speakers that give us that national worldview and gives us a chance to learn more about how we interact with businesses within and outside of our community,” he said.
Darin Mellott, director of capital markets research at CBRE — a commercial real estate services and investment firm — spoke at the summit. Mellott works with other members of senior leadership to provide analysis and develop "house views" on global markets and economic conditions, with a focus on their impact on real estate.
He told the room of business leaders that while the world is learning to live with COVID-19 and even with the new omicron variant, things will not revert back to the way they were in March 2020 before the pandemic began.
“So we're getting to the point where COVID is going to be out there but we're going to feel much more comfortable living our lives because we're going to be able to effectively manage its effects,” he said. “We have a completely different toolkit than we did in March 2020 that’s going to allow us to adapt appropriately.”
What will be an interesting dynamic that business leaders may see play out over the next year, however, is that while North America has loosened up on its COVID-19 restrictions, other places such as South Korea, China and Japan have tightened theirs.
“But I suspect, you'll start to see, particularly once some of these antivirals and other things come onto the market, even the Asian countries beginning to open up,” he said.
With government stimulus packages and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money, businesses and individuals alike sat on more money this past year. They weren’t spending it on travel, putting on events or going out to eat, so some spent it online.
“And so we've started just sucking in all of these goods, but that's had an interesting impact,” Mellott said. “As consumers [are] sucking in goods, businesses are also investing at a high rate. So lots of cash on the balance sheet and people are starting to spend. What does that translate to? It translates to really eye-wateringly good growth.”
He said his company is forecasting a 4.6% growth for the U.S. economy in 2022, and 3% in 2023 before coming back down to reality.
With all the cash out there and a tendency to spend it, it has created problems at the ports, including shipping delays, but this is starting to get ironed out, Mellott said.
“We are seeing other indicators telling us that orders are being fulfilled in a more timely manner, we're probably past the worst of this,” he said. “A lot of the big retailers actually saw this coming, so that's why you know, you go to Target, Walmart, you’re OK, but if he goes to some of these smaller mom-and-pop shops, you're going to find those shortages. But the good news is we're coming out of that.”
The other thing that's problematic for inflation, particularly with wages, is the lack of availability of people who are looking to work, he said.
“I have positions open right now,” he said. “And it's not just hard here, it's hard across the globe right now. But in the U.S., we see that we've got about 3 million missing workers.”
Some of these people maybe just went into retirement and there are other people who are still concerned about COVID, he said.
With robust growth and missing workers comes higher prices across the board.
CRBE forecasts that core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) will remain elevated during the first half of 2022 but will increase 2.5% by the end of the year, so supply chains are going to mellow out and inflation should start coming back down.
According to the Associated Press, prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, energy, housing, autos and clothing left Americans enduring their highest annual inflation rate in 39 years.
The Labor Department reported Friday that prices rose 0.8% from October to November — a substantial increase, though slightly less than 0.9% increase from September to October.
Mellott said pandemics happen, world wars happen, terrorist attacks happen, and whenever these big things happen, society tends to take the current state of affairs and expect it to continue into the future indefinitely.
“And that's never the way that it happens,” he said. “So these things they do change us. We come out of them changed but not terribly changed. So cities aren't going away. Think about all the cities in Europe, how many pandemics have they seen? If you talk to people that are trying to rent an apartment in Manhattan or any big city, it's an incredibly tight market and the rents are up a lot because people are already starting to go back. We're humans; we actually like to be together."
Ultimately, inflation is going to remain uncomfortably high through the middle of next year, Mellott said, but he does expect it to begin coming down in the beginning of 2023. Interest rates will be up, but won’t be dramatic.
“So things will be different, but not that different. We're in for a good year,” he said.