Lynchburg woman, restaurant raising money for Ukrainian family

LYNCHBURG — A woman who lives in Lynchburg and has family in Ukraine, with support from the restaurant where she works, has spent the past few weeks raising money and awareness to help her relatives and other individuals affected by the devastating war in Ukraine.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Angela Brustle said the ensuing war has been “devastating” to watch — and concern for the safety of her many aunts, uncles and cousins, who either have fled or are trying to flee the country, or are sheltering in place, has been a heavy burden.

“Watching this all kind of unfold, and being here, it can kind of feel helpless,” Brustle said. “It’s horrible watching it on the news. It’s horrible hearing it from my family members, what’s going on. The situation’s very tense right now, so I feel like in the present moment, while they might be OK right now if I called them, tonight there might be a strike. So it’s just, you don’t really know what’s going to happen, and you don’t know where it’s going to happen. You’re just kind of sitting on the edge of your seat and just praying for safety for everybody.”

Brustle’s parents moved to upstate New York in the 1990s in hopes of creating a better life with more opportunity for themselves and their growing family following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The 24-year-old was the first in her family to be born in the United States, but Brustle said she was raised heavily connected to her Ukrainian cultural and ethnic heritage.

“I definitely grew up in Ukrainian culture, having both of my parents speaking Russian and Ukrainian in our home. That was my first language growing up. They did a lot to implement our culture into our household,” Brustle said.

She visited her relatives and friends in Ukraine every couple of years growing up, as often as her family of five could make the trip. Their last visit was in 2019.

Brustle moved to Lynchburg in 2015 and entered nursing school at Liberty University, where she has one year of the program left. After settling into the area, she took a job as a server at Isabella’s Italian Trattoria restaurant in the Boonsboro Shopping Center.

Cheri Barauskas, owner of Isabella’s, which was founded 22 years ago, saw how the war and fear for family and friends’ safety was affecting Brustle. Driven by empathy for her employee and Ukrainians as fellow humans, Barauskas asked Brustle how she could help.

Within a week of the invasion, the restaurant launched a fundraising initiative — called Angela’s Ukraine Family Fund — that donates money directly to Brustle’s family members in Ukraine. This way, Barauskas explained, all funds are ensured to go fully toward humanitarian aid and relief, allowing the family to use the money as they see fit.

Initially, Isabella’s pledged to match donations received up to $2,000, but the restaurant quickly exceeded that goal, Barauskas said. Checks will be written and sent weekly to Brustle’s family in Ukraine as long as the drive continues.

“One hundred percent of the funds are going to the family. The family will make the decisions about how to distribute and get the funds to the family members in need in Ukraine,” she said. “Whatever resources are given to this family, I know the family’s going to use them in the best way to help their community.”

Barauskas said running the fundraiser provides an opportunity for local people to do something to help in a tragic situation.

The Lynchburg community’s support and generosity has been tremendous, Brustle and Barauskas said. Customers have donated money and have offered basement apartments in their homes if any of Brustle’s family members or other Ukrainian refugees can make it to the area.

Already, Brustle’s family has received some of the money.

“Since my family’s already been able to receive some of the funds, they’re blown away by the generosity,” she said. “It’s been really nice to be able to help them in this one way. It seems like it’s not much, but to them, it’s a lot. It’s a huge deal that our community is thinking about them, and they’re very, very grateful to Isabella’s and Lynchburg.”

Food, water and other supplies are some of the things this money has provided so far, Brustle said.

After she finishes her current semester of nursing school at LU, Brustle hopes to travel to Poland and work with refugees and humanitarian efforts. One of her two older brothers already is on the ground there, along with his wife, who is a counselor, she said. They are learning what the needs are and lending help any way they can, working with an international Christian ministry called Word of Life.

“They’ve put together bags of resources for women and children who have gone through trauma, like coloring books, and just things to pass out,” Brustle said.

Her other brother, Andrew Moroz, a teaching and vision pastor at Gospel Community Church in Lynchburg who shared his story with The News & Advance in an article published earlier this month, hopes to go to Poland soon as well, Brustle said.

One of Brustle’s cousins, who was fleeing to Poland a couple weeks ago in news initially shared by Moroz, arrived safely across the border with her two children.

“I talked to her just the other day and just kind of asked her what she does during the day,” Brustle said. “Every morning, she wakes up, she watches the news, she checks in with all of her neighbors and all of our family that’s still there. They’re very strong. She keeps telling me that she’s OK, and it’s all going to be OK, but it’s hard. It’s hard to even hear that.”

Meanwhile, another cousin who is sheltering in place told Brustle they had lost electricity twice during the week, and do not think the war will be over anytime soon.

At this point, Barauskas said Isabella’s fundraising will continue “indefinitely.” Even after the war, it will take years to rebuild, and the business aims to help financially as much as it can.

“The need will be there for years to come,” Barauskas said.

Donations can be made at Isabella’s restaurant or by calling (434) 385-1660.