Martinsville council seeks reversion from court without agreement

Since working out a reversion deal with the county through a voluntary settlement agreement did not work out, Martinsville has taken matters into its own hands.

Over the course of two meetings this week, Martinsville City Council passed an ordinance declaring its intention to revert from a city to a town within Henry County. The ordinance passed on first reading at council’s regular meeting Tuesday night and on second reading at a special called meeting Thursday held specifically for that purpose.

The ordinance includes the authorization of management and legal counsel to petition Martinsville Circuit Court to proceed with the process, leaving the county out of the picture.

The official steps toward reversion started in December 2019 when city council voted to revert, and last year the city and county signed a voluntary settlement agreement that would have had them working together toward a final decision by a three-judge panel. However, in December, the county did not vote to affirm the VSA as expected.

The county’s December decision put the brakes on the two governments working together on reversion, so Martinsville’s actions Thursday put the city on a solo path to reversion.

Henry County has a different idea on how reversion should proceed, supporting the matter to be decided or denied by Martinsville voters before it can go any further.

Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville) and Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Moneta) both wrote bills that would put the decision of reversion to Martinsville voters by referendum. The possibility of referendum passed the first hurdle on Thursday when Marshall’s House Bill 173 was passed passed by a subcommittee’s vote (6-3) and will now go before the full committee in the House.

The action, by a 4-1 vote, asks the court to proceed with reversion according to established legal protocol without an agreement with Henry County.

Martinsville Council Member Tammy Pearson was the only council member to vote against the ordinance Tuesday night on first reading and again Thursday night on second reading, and she made note of it when she testified before the House subcommittee, meeting in Richmond, virtually Thursday morning.

“I was the only dissenting vote,” said Pearson. “I voted ‘no’ primarily due to the city’s process, lack of transparency and failure to ... seek input from a broad base of our citizens.”

Stanley’s version of the bill will appear in committee in the Senate on Monday after the regular session adjournment, and it is expected that Marshall’s bill in the House will be scheduled for a hearing before the full committee within the next two weeks.