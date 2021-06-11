More than $30.6 million headed toward Virginia from CDC to address COVID health disparities

This time last year, Latinos in Virginia accounted for 45% of cases, 35% of hospitalizations and 11% of deaths while being less than 10% of the population. Throughout 2021, the VDH has reported Latinos and Black residents were still the most likely to be be infected, hospitalized or die from the virus even as vaccinations sped up.

After a heavy decline in April, the number of people getting a dose has risen slightly to a seven-day daily average of 29,150 shots administered. But Black Virginians are the least vaccinated, with only 22% of their population vaccinated with at least one dose. Nearly 1.7 million vaccinations by race and ethnicity, however, are not recorded.

In a weekly report monitoring COVID trends, the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute noted the pockets of low coverage, adding that “unvaccinated individuals continue to be at risk from COVID-19 with new Variants of Concern increasing the risk of transmission, severe illness and death.”

Back in April, the CDC awarded an additional $77.1 million to Virginia in hopes of widening vaccine accessibility and ensuring equity in distribution with a requirement that 60% be used to support local health districts and community clinics. Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, had said an already-identified need was engaging rural counties, where vaccination rates have slowed.