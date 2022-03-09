 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multivehicle I-81 pre-dawn crash in Rockbridge County results in fatality, detour

030922 I-81 wreck Fairfield

Southbound traffic was diverted off I-81 in Rockbridge County on Wednesday morning after a crash involving eight vehicles blocked the highway.

 Virginia State Police photo

FAIRFIELD — Southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in northern Rockbridge County were closed for much of the day on Wednesday after a pre-dawn wreck involving multiple passenger cars and tractor-trailers claimed a life and strewed debris on the roadway.

State police offered limited details of the 6:15 a.m. crash near mile marker 198, but said it involved eight vehicles and blocked the interstate. One death was confirmed.

Southbound traffic was diverted off of I-81 at exit 200 toward Fairfield and then south along U.S. 11 to exit 195 north of Lexington.

Lengthy traffic delays and backups occurred throughout the day before the interstate lanes reopened around 4 p.m.

State police said more information would be provided later as an investigation of the incident continues.

