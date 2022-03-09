Multivehicle I-81 pre-dawn crash results in fatality, detour

FAIRFIELD — Crews are working to clear the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in northern Rockbridge County after a pre-dawn wreck that involved multiple passenger cars and tractor-trailers claimed a life and strewed debris on the roadway.

State police offered limited details of the 6:15 a.m. crash near mile marker 198, but said it involved eight vehicles and blocked the interstate. One death has been confirmed so far.

Southbound traffic was diverted off of I-81 at exit 200 toward Fairfield and then south along U.S. 11 to exit 195 north of Lexington.

As of midmorning, the roadway had been partially reopened but lengthy traffic delays and backups were still reported.

State police said more information would be provided later on Wednesday as an investigation of the incident continues.