Newest COVID variant, BA.5, is spreading fast in Virginia. Experts are unsure what impact it will bring.

RICHMOND— The BA.5 strain of COVID-19 is spreading quickly across Virginia and now accounts for more than half of all cases in the state, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates.

A subvariant of omicron, BA.5 is causing new infections, even among those vaccinated and those who have already contracted COVID. It’s considered the most transmissible variant yet and might be capable of producing more severe disease.

In Virginia, hospitalizations are on the incline. Deaths remain low.

“The BA.5 omicron variant has become the majority variant of the virus in the USA in a matter of weeks and is a very troubling development,” said Dr. Gonzalo Bearman, head of infectious diseases for Virginia Commonwealth University Health.

The University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute said BA.5, along with the slightly older BA.4, may cause a small surge this summer.

What kind of effect they’ll have on the Richmond area isn’t determined yet, said Dr. Melissa Viray, Richmond and Henrico interim health director.

“I think it’s a little too early to say,” Viray added. “We need to monitor the impact of BA.4 and BA.5.”

Experts aren’t sure yet if the BA.5 variant can cause greater severity of illness. As variants have evolved, they’ve typically become more transmissible and less deadly. But the BA.5 variant arrives at a time when immunity for many people is declining.

“As many individuals are not vaccinated and others have waning vaccine protection, this may lead to both greater numbers of infection and greater severity of disease,” Bearman said.

In Virginia, 72% of residents are fully vaccinated. But less than half of Virginians have received a booster, and vaccine immunity wanes over time. It’s unclear how much immunity is necessary to ward off infection.

The older BA.2.12.1 variant is shrinking but continues to have a presence in the state. Pfizer and Moderna plan to have boosters that target omicron by this fall.

For the past two weeks, COVID hospitalizations in Virginia have been on the rise. There were 615 average hospitalizations Friday, the most since early March, when the original strain of omicron was receding. Friday’s hospitalization total remains relatively low compared to previous variants — there were 2,000 hospitalizations at the peak of delta and 3,700 at the peak of the original omicron.

Hospitals in the Richmond area haven’t seen their patient populations swell. At VCU Health, 94% of the hospital’s 645 adult inpatient beds were full last week, roughly the same figure as a month earlier, according to federal data.

At Chippenham and Johnston-Willis hospitals, fewer beds were occupied last week than a month prior. In the last week of June, 72% of adult inpatient beds were full, compared with 77% four weeks earlier.

St. Mary’s Hospital has also seen its patient volume slide. COVID patients made up just 3% of the patient population in late June. At VCU, 9% of its patients were treated for COVID.

The state health department reported a daily average of 2,600 cases on Friday, but cases are no longer a reliable indicator, because the health department can’t count the numerous rapid tests conducted at home. Despite the undercounting in cases, the rate in Virginia is four times higher than last summer, before at-home testing was widely available.

Deaths remain low — the state health department reported seven in the past two weeks — but deaths typically don’t increase until weeks after hospitalizations do.

The level of transmission across the state is growing. One section of the state is surging, according to the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute — the area northeast of Richmond from King William County to the Northern Neck.

UVA lists 24 health districts as having slow growth, one in plateau and eight in decline.

The CDC continues to label Henrico, Chesterfield and Charles City counties and the city of Richmond as having high transmission rates. Hanover, New Kent, Goochland, Powhatan and Dinwiddie counties remain at medium levels of transmission.

Residents of high transmission localities are recommended to wear masks indoors while around others.

A large swath of northwestern Virginia remains in low transmission, including Albemarle, Madison and Rappahannock counties.