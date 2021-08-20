Newport News School Board to reconsider rejection of transgender protection rules

Only one board member, Gary Hunter, voted for the policy change in a board meeting Tuesday night that was packed with opponents of the policy, many from one Newport News church.

Along with the policy change, the district planned to modify the district’s procedures to follow state guidelines. The guidelines say schools should affirm trans students, including using the names and pronouns they prefer and letting them use a bathroom matching their gender.

Board members who voted against the policy said they wanted more information about the district’s planned procedures, which the board does not have to approve. District administrators said the guidelines match some things the district is already doing. The main changes were codifying trans students’ right to use a bathroom of their choice and privacy protections.

The board also questioned whether a student should be allowed to come out at school without a parent knowing, something advocates have pushed for to protect students from unsupportive parents. Some opposed, saying it’d be difficult to update student records for nonbinary kids who may not consistently identify as either a boy or a girl, which guidelines recommend addressing by allowing a nonbinary option on forms.