Norfolk State University offering $500 to students and $1,000 to faculty and staff for being vaccinated

NORFOLK — Norfolk State University is offering $500 to students and $1,000 to faculty and staff who show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 by Sept. 20.

The incentive comes after the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday and a month after NSU announced its vaccine requirements for students and employees.

University officials asked students to confirm their banking information through their student account to receive the money. Faculty and staff will get their cash through payroll. The projected payout date is Oct. 15.

Students who don’t meet the COVID-19 vaccine requirement by Sept. 20 will be referred to the Dean of Students Office for Student Conduct — which could lead to removal from on-campus housing and in-person courses. Unvaccinated faculty and staff may face disciplinary action.

Faculty, staff and students can file for a religious or medical exemption to getting the vaccine.

Schools across Hampton Roads — including Christopher Newport University, Hampton University, William & Mary and Old Dominion University — also are requiring students to get a COVID-19 vaccine or file an exemption.