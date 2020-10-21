Northam signs COVID-19 laws, including clarifying publication of COVID-19 outbreak information (copy)

Gov. Ralph Northam has signed more than a dozen new laws, including ones ensuring that information about COVID-19 outbreaks is published for public view and schools post their plans for mitigating the spread of the virus.
Northam is signing bills from the special session that began in August. The session focused on the response to COVID-19 and police and criminal justice reform.
Accessing information about outbreaks was especially challenging at the beginning of the pandemic. At first, Northam and his advisers refused to identify the names of nursing homes and assisted living facilities where there were outbreaks, citing the state code. As the virus spread in those facilities and public criticism grew, the administration reversed its decision and identified facilities with outbreaks.
Northam signed a bill into law that says medical care facilities, residential or day programs, facilities operated by the commonwealth, schools and summer camps would have to report an outbreak of a communicable disease. The health department would publish that information for public review as long as that would not violate someone’s medical privacy.
He also signed legislation requiring the state Board of Health to establish protocols related to safe nursing home, hospice and nursing facility visits as well as requiring school boards to publicly post their plans and strategies for mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
A brief debate during the special session dealt with the governor's emergency powers, which Northam has used to shut down businesses and order people to wear masks. The Democratic-controlled House and Senate defeated Republican proposals to rein in that power and instead passed a bill — which Northam signed — to allow a $500 civil penalty for violations of the governor's orders, instead of the Class 1 misdemeanor currently in the code. Republicans voiced concerns that a lighter penalty would be enforced more often.
Northam signed laws strengthening anti-price gouging laws during states of emergency, establishing a program to buy and distribute personal protective equipment, and granting Virginia the ability to enforce health standards at local correctional facilities used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or other federal agencies.
Another law extends the date by which the Virginia Employment Commission is required to establish and implement a short-time compensation program and removes the program’s expiration date.
“I am proud to sign new laws that strengthen our COVID-19 response efforts and make our criminal system more equitable,” Northam said in a statement. “I am grateful to legislators for their hard work this session, and look forward to signing more critically important legislation in the coming days.”
Northam is sending some bills to legislators with tweaks he'd like them to adopt. He wants bills to expand eviction protections for Virginians who experienced a loss of wages due to the pandemic, and expand Medicaid coverage of telemedicine care to take effect immediately.
Northam is also suggesting a change to a bill about traffic stops that has received criticism from law enforcement officials and some lawmakers. A bill that banned police from making traffic stops for various minor infractions included prohibiting officers from stopping vehicles at night that don't have functioning headlights or brake lights.
Northam is sending the bill back with the request that lawmakers continue to allow police to stop drivers in cars with such malfunctioning lights .
