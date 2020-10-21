Northam signs COVID-19 laws, including clarifying publication of COVID-19 outbreak information (copy)

A brief debate during the special session dealt with the governor's emergency powers, which Northam has used to shut down businesses and order people to wear masks. The Democratic-controlled House and Senate defeated Republican proposals to rein in that power and instead passed a bill — which Northam signed — to allow a $500 civil penalty for violations of the governor's orders, instead of the Class 1 misdemeanor currently in the code. Republicans voiced concerns that a lighter penalty would be enforced more often.

Northam signed laws strengthening anti-price gouging laws during states of emergency, establishing a program to buy and distribute personal protective equipment, and granting Virginia the ability to enforce health standards at local correctional facilities used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or other federal agencies.

Another law extends the date by which the Virginia Employment Commission is required to establish and implement a short-time compensation program and removes the program’s expiration date.

“I am proud to sign new laws that strengthen our COVID-19 response efforts and make our criminal system more equitable,” Northam said in a statement. “I am grateful to legislators for their hard work this session, and look forward to signing more critically important legislation in the coming days.”