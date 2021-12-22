 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Northwest Ace Hardware
top story

Overnight fire destroys ex-Sen. Robb's residence

  • 0
Robb fire

This home burning in McLean reportedly belongs to former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb.

 Fairfax County Fire and Rescue

McLEAN — A fire destroyed the northern Virginia home of former U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb and his wife, Lynda, who is the daughter of former President Lyndon Johnson Wednesday.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue officials said two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. But there was no information on the victims' identities.

Fire and rescue officials reported they responded to the home in McLean early Wednesday morning. Crews from neighboring Arlington County and Montgomery County, Maryland, also responded.

Photos show flames consuming the home.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted that he and his wife, Pam, were saddened to hear of the fire at the Robbs' home.

“Our thoughts are with Chuck and Lynda as they recover from this tragedy,” he said.

The stretch of the road is a few miles outside the nation's capital and home to a number of wealthy political figures and diplomats.

People are also reading…

Tax records show the home has a value of $5.5 million, with an adjacent parcel of land owned by the Robbs valued at $3.4 million.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US Army reportedly develops vaccine to treat all COVID variants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert