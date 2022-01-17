Pharrell challenges corporate America in MLK Day speech

Virginia Beach singer, producer and philanthropist Pharrell Williams challenged corporate America to “do more and channel their energy in the right direction” by supporting entrepreneurs of color and adopting equity measures during a speech Monday.

In remarks during the Urban League of Hampton Roads’ annual Martin Luther King Jr. awards program, Williams said big businesses need to invest in people of color and noted that some of them already are.

“Not all businesses,” Williams added. “The smart ones — the ones that will be here in 50 years.”

Williams singled out the Japanese financial and venture capital group SoftBank, who he said attended a forum held in October at Norfolk State University.

He said the group was investing in founders of color, who were then creating generational wealth and changing their cities for the better.

He also urged businesses and philanthropists to support the Urban League and thanked the local chapter for their work in financial wellness, health and housing.

In 2021, the Urban League of Hampton Roads hosted COVID-19 vaccine clinics, served more than 500 clients with its fair housing programs and helped families learn how to live successfully with HIV and AIDS through medical case management services, among other accomplishments shared during the event.