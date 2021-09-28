Pipeline supporters outnumber opponents at DEQ public hearing

ROCKY MOUNT — As they have many times before, opponents of building a natural gas pipeline through Southwest Virginia decried its heavy environmental footprint.

And once again, supporters said the Mountain Valley Pipeline is vital to economic growth.

The comments were made Monday night during a public hearing held by the state Department of Environmental Quality, which is considering a stream-crossing permit for the deeply divisive project.

A second hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in Radford University's Kyle Hall.

While much of the work on the 303-mile pipeline is nearing completion, Mountain Valley has run into repeated regulatory and legal challenges over how the buried pipe will cross under nearly 1,000 streams and wetlands in its path.

Before the project can be finished, the State Water Control Board must issue a water quality certification, which would then be followed by a final approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The water board is expected to make a decision in December.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the 53 people who spoke Monday night at the Pigg River Community Center, 35 were in favor of finishing the long-delayed project.