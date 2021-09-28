Pipeline supporters outnumber opponents at DEQ public hearing

ROCKY MOUNT — As they have many times before, opponents of building a natural gas pipeline through Southwest Virginia decried its heavy environmental footprint.
And once again, supporters said the Mountain Valley Pipeline is vital to economic growth.
The comments were made Monday night during a public hearing held by the state Department of Environmental Quality, which is considering a stream-crossing permit for the deeply divisive project.
A second hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in Radford University's Kyle Hall.
While much of the work on the 303-mile pipeline is nearing completion, Mountain Valley has run into repeated regulatory and legal challenges over how the buried pipe will cross under nearly 1,000 streams and wetlands in its path.
Before the project can be finished, the State Water Control Board must issue a water quality certification, which would then be followed by a final approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The water board is expected to make a decision in December.
Of the 53 people who spoke Monday night at the Pigg River Community Center, 35 were in favor of finishing the long-delayed project.
Del. Charles Poindexter, R-Rocky Mount, said a current lack of natural gas has long been a stumbling block in attracting new industries to Franklin County.
"I can't overstate the importance of the pipeline's completion for the county's economic success," Poindexter said.
By tapping the pipeline as it runs though the Summit View Business Park, Roanoke Gas Co. would be able to meet that demand, it says.
Paul Schneider, director of energy planning and procurement for Roanoke Gas, said the company has added 2,500 customers since 2015 and expects 600 more over the next year.
Two existing pipelines that currently supply natural gas have no more capacity, he said.
"Roanoke Gas needed MVP in 2015 and we need it even more today," Schneider told officials with DEQ and the State Water Control Board.
Opponents point to the pipeline's troubled environmental record since work began in 2018. State regulators have cited Mountain Valley with more than 300 violations of erosion and sediment control regulations. When it rains heavily, muddy water often flows off construction sites and into streams.
"Commerce is not your job," said Joshua Vana of ARTivism, a group that coordinates work between artists and environmental justice activists. "Your job is to represent citizens and protect water quality."