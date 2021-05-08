Prayer, pleas for help go out at Lynchburg's James Crossing apartments following recent shootings

Lynchburg faith leaders and law enforcement officers gathered at the James Crossing apartments Friday for prayer and words of encouragement.

The rally was held in reaction to a recent spate of violent crime in the area — police have said 47-year-old Scottie Jerome Humbles was shot and killed at the apartments late last month, and another shooting May 2 left one man injured.

Gathered under umbrellas against the wind and rain, city and law enforcement officials asked for the community's help in stopping and tracking down those causing violence. Lynchburg pastors working with One Community, One Voice — a joint venture from faith leaders and the Lynchburg Police Department — led the group in prayer for the city and its children.