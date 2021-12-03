Proposed University of Virginia tuition increase met with public silence

A proposed tuition hike of up to 4.9% met with resounding silence Thursday as no one showed up at a meeting set up by University of Virginia officials to get public input on the proposal.

The UVa Board of Visitors scheduled and publicized the hearing early last month, and finance officials took the proposal to various groups in the past 30 days.

The board is slated to vote Dec. 10 on raising tuition between somewhere between 3.5% and 4.9% for the 2022-2023 school year and another 3.5% to 4.9% for the following 2023-2024 school year.

Besides the tuition hike, other fees not directly related to education and general operations are proposed to increase between 2.5% and 5% for 2022-2023 and again in 2023-2024.

On Thursday, UVa officials reviewed the proposals for the board and the public prior to opening up the meeting for comment. The meeting was held at the Ern Commons Building near student residences on McCormick Road.

“My colleagues and I are here to listen. We want your feedback,” said UVa Rector Whittington W. Clement. “We are not here to get into a debate. You’ve heard from the experts.”