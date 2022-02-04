Pulaski driver killed in school bus collision

HILLSVILLE — A Pulaski man was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a school bus in Carroll County, according to Virginia State Police.

Nicholas B. Yates, 42, was driving eastbound on U.S. 58 when a Carroll County Public School bus pulled out onto the highway and collided with his 2015 Kia Sedona, authorities said.

The wreck was reported just after 7:30 a.m. at the intersection with State Route 701. Yates died at Twin County Regional Hospital.

A 13-year-old student on board the school bus was also taken to the hospital with injuries described as minor. Fifteen other students, as well as the bus driver, Antonia E. Felts, 64, of FrIes, Va., were unharmed.

The crash remains under investigation, state police said