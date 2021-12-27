Randolph College acknowledges Monacan Indian Nation once occupied site

Randolph College took a step toward highlighting a significant part of local and national history: acknowledging the land the college sits on historically belonged to the Monacan Indian Nation, the area’s indigenous people now based in Amherst County.

It is the first college in the area to do so, according to those who led the effort to put together the ceremony and related history project.

A land acknowledgement ceremony last month marked the first major step in an ongoing project two Randolph students are working toward, along with history professor Gerry Sherayko and the college’s Office of Diversity, Identity, Culture and Inclusion. The Monacan Indian Nation was key in bringing about this first step forward.

Through interactive signage like that found in museums and at historic monuments, the project, called “Randolph Remembers,” aims to acknowledge the true history of the Randolph College property, key events in the institution’s history, and individuals who significantly impacted the college’s operations and influence over time.

The first sign, currently a temporary installation holding the place of a forthcoming permanent plaque, brings to the forefront indigenous voices and an ultimately unacknowledged part of the area’s story: the history of those who were there first.

Former assistant chief of the Monacan Indian Nation, Lou Branham, joined Randolph students Tomi-Lauren McGinnis, Josh Bulavko, and Sherayko to speak at the November land acknowledgement ceremony after working with them on this piece of the project.

“When I did the land acknowledgement, and I saw the plaque that they plan to have made, I mean, it’s beautiful. The words are beautiful. But for me to be able to physically walk on that property, and touch something that has the Monacan name on it, and look around and know that the beauty of that campus is … it’s beautiful,” Branham said.

One of the most important impacts of the land acknowledgement, Branham said, is it is a reminder that indigenous people — locally, the Monacan Indian Nation — are not a relic surviving only in the pages of history books, or museum displays, something that is long gone. They still exist today, very much alive and active despite past efforts to squelch them. They work to keep their history and culture alive, and educate the broader regional community.

Long before Randolph College and European colonizers arrived in Virginia, when deer, elk, and even buffalo roamed the region, the Monacan Indian Nation was a confederacy of several groups spanning a significant swath of Virginia, Branham and Diane Shields, a Monacan Indian Nation tribal member and historian, said.

The first documented encounter with European colonizers was in 1607. The Monacan confederacy is marked on John Smith’s 1612 map of Virginia.

The concept of owning land as viewed by Europeans was foreign to America’s original residents, Branham said.

“We were always stewards of the land,” she said. Her people “lived the land,” taking only what they needed for their families and replenishing when they took, as they still do, Branham added.

In a treaty dated 1677, as the land was being divided up and claimed by settlers, Monacan people were only permitted to come so close to a colony, Shields said. The land’s native inhabitants were steadily pushed away. Over time, many retreated further back into the mountains, Branham said, hoping to avoid the threat to life posed by colonization.

“We always think we’re part of the nature. We’re just in the cycle of life. We never owned anything,” Shields said. “We took and used what we needed, and put back, and never abused, never overused. That was the hardest thing for our people to understand when the colonists came here, because they wanted to chop it up into, ‘This piece is mine.’”

Despite ravaging diseases such as smallpox, loss of land and resources, government efforts to deny or erase Native American identities in records, and suppressions such as a 1920s “hit list” spread along the U.S. 29 area instructing local businesses not to hire or serve indigenous residents by certain surnames, the Monacan Indian Nation persevered, Branham and Shields said, naming only a few of the factors their people had to contend with. Incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 1988, the Monacan Indian Nation received Virginia state recognition in 1989 and federal recognition in 2018.

“We existed, and we’re still existing,” Shields said.

The land acknowledgement and signage project were ultimately sparked by Randolph College’s 2019 American Culture Program, called “The Struggle for Native Lands in the American West.”

McGinnis, class of 2023, and Bulavko, class of 2022, were deeply impacted by the program.

“[It] really inspired me to get involved and interested in American Indian issues and affairs, and I learned a lot about the Monacan Indian Nation in those courses as well, and I just wanted to learn more about where they were, where they still are, and what can be done to recognize that they are still present and surviving,” Bulavko said. “That’s when I started talking to Dr. Sherayko, and we started having a conversation.”

McGinnis joined in on that conversation soon after, and the three brainstormed ways to bring this history and awareness to the community at large.

The students could not sit and do nothing with the information they now possessed about the Monacan nation and other indigenous people. They were driven to do something with it, starting by owning the history of the property their school came to settle on.

Sherayko was fully on board with the students’ vision.

McGinnis, who is a research intern under Sherayko, has been studying the history of the college, and the land. It was she who proposed the idea of a series of signs around campus detailing the place’s history, and she has been writing the text for each proposed sign.

Bulavko is preparing to enter a master’s degree program in Indigenous Studies at the University of Kansas, and is working closely with McGinnis and Sherayko on his area of particular interest.

“For me, and for the Monacan Indian Nation, it’s important that we build that relationship with the college. And it’s important to realize that indigenous people are everywhere in this country,” Bulavko said. “This land acknowledgement is a really important moment for the College moving forward.”

By digging through Randolph College’s archives, the Jones Memorial Library, Campbell County clerk of court records, and most importantly visiting the Monacan Indian Nation museum to speak with — and moreover, listen to — current Monacan tribal leaders and descendants, the students and Sherayko learned the honest history of the Monacan presence on the Randolph campus and beyond.

“It was so encouraging to finally have these conversations, and show that that’s all that it takes, really. We had read the books, we own the books, but going to see them in person was what has needed to happen for so long, and just hasn’t. I’m grateful that we got that opportunity,” McGinnis said.

So far, a total of 15 signs have been proposed. The first and foremost acknowledges the property as Monacan land.

Additional signage, if authorized by the proper college administration channels, will highlight other major events and turning points related to Randolph College’s history and the native lands it rests on, including that the property was once “owned by people who owned people” — having an enslaved past — and how the college’s founder, while a proponent of women’s education ahead of his time, was also part of the Confederacy, which clung to slavery.

McGinnis hopes that by posing thought-provoking questions and ideas in the signage along with historical facts, everyone will become more aware of true local history and be encouraged to wrestle with it thoughtfully, even if it is uncomfortable to face at times.

Branham likewise noted the importance of engaging with real history.

“If you think about it, and you take a society as a whole and you really analyze everything, the backbone of America, it was made off of everyone,” Branham said, citing the many Asian people who built the railroads and the results of forced labor by enslaved Black and Native American people as examples.

This summer, before moving on to his master’s program, Bulavko will work an internship with the Monacan Indian Nation museum cataloguing recently acquired Monacan artifacts from Fluvanna County.

No word has yet been given by college administration on approval for the other 14 signs proposed.

“In my mind’s eye, I can see my people standing around that land,” Branham said. “Knowing that we were a part of that, and that someone does recognize that, that it is special, and it is important.”