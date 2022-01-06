Removal of remaining pedestals in Richmond could cost $1.5 million

Team Henry Enterprises, the Newport News-based contractor that recently finished dismantling the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, will soon take down the A.P. Hill statue and up to nine other monument pedestals in the city.

After issuing a request for bids last month, the city on Wednesday published a notice saying it will award the contract to Team Henry, which bid $1.5 million on the project.

Procurement records say the project will involve the removal of the A.P. Hill monument, his buried remains underneath it, and up to nine other monument pedestals. The documents specifically mention the monuments of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, Jefferson Davis, the Soldiers and Sailors monument in Libby Hill Park and the statue of Williams Carter Wickham that protesters toppled in Monroe Park in 2020.

Another company, Washington-based contractor Stratified Inc., said it could do the job for $1 million. The city was preparing to award the company the contract, but later found that it did not have a Class A contractor’s license with the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation.

A city official familiar with the procurement process said Team Henry protested the city’s plans to award the contract to the lower bidder, citing the state license. Stratified CEO Clive Diaz said Wednesday that he had intended to acquire the state contractor license immediately, but that lawyers he consulted told him that the city had the right to reject his bid without it.

The city in 2020 awarded a $1.8 million contract to a shell company associated with Team Henry to take down the city’s Confederate statues, shortly after Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Gov. Ralph Northam ordered their removal following weeks of protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

The move led to a state police investigation after former Councilwoman Kim Gray raised concerns about how the contract was awarded to the company, whose owner, Devon Henry, had previously donated $4,000 to Stoney’s election campaign and political action committee.

A special prosecutor assigned to the case ended the investigation last summer after finding no evidence of public corruption.

Lincoln Saunders, the city’s chief administrative officer, said Wednesday that state officials in the summer of 2020 had suggested Henry as a potential contractor for the project, as they had already engaged him to remove the Lee monument. Saunders said the recommendation came as the city was struggling to find a contractor willing to accept the controversial job.

“That’s how they first came to our attention as a contractor for this work,” he said. “Team Henry wasn’t someone our team had thought to call prior to the state identifying them.”

Henry has said that he formed a shell company for the city contract as a safety matter, as contractors involved in the removal of Confederate monuments elsewhere had been threatened or subject to violence.

Saunders said the mayor and administration officials last year were reluctant to explain how the state had recommended Henry, fearing that it would paint a brighter target on him.

State and city officials last week announced that Richmond will take ownership of the Lee monument before transferring it and the other Confederate monuments to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

Spokespeople for Northam and the Department of General Services did not respond to questions Wednesday about how much the state paid Team Henry for the removal of the Lee monument. Television stations WRIC and WWBT in October reported that state officials projected it would cost $2 million.

The Black History Museum, according to officials, will work with the Valentine museum and other local cultural institutions to engage the public and decide the final disposition of the monuments.

The city in 2020 received about two dozen offers for the monuments from a variety of museums and institutions. Council staff working with the mayor’s administration, however, had been slow to act, as other localities weathered public criticism over where they sent their Confederate monuments.

The Charlottesville City Council, for example, is facing legal action after voting last month to give its own statue of Robert E. Lee to a local museum that plans to melt it down for a new public art project.

In neighboring Albemarle County, area residents criticized the county government when it gave its own Confederate tribute to a battlefield association in the Shenandoah Valley, alleging that it would be used to present a narrative that neglects the Confederacy’s intention to maintain the enslavement of Black people.

In a special Richmond City Council meeting Wednesday evening, where legislation to accept the Lee monument from the state was introduced, 8th Councilwoman Reva Trammell questioned why officials had suddenly announced the transfer plans right as Northam’s term as governor nears its end.

“Why don’t we just wait for the new governor to come in and decide what to do with these statues?” Trammell said. “Why don’t we let him decide rather than us doing it? Why not let the mayor decide?”

Sources close to the governor and mayor have said that both officials feel it is important to finalize the transfer of the Lee monument prior to Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s inauguration.

In an interview last month, Stoney did not deny that officials are hurrying out of fear that Youngkin would pursue an objectionable plan for the Lee monument.

The city council is set to formally accept the Lee monument in a meeting next Wednesday, three days before Youngkin is slated to be sworn into office.