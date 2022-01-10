 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rep. Ben Cline reports positive COVID-19 test

Sixth District Rep. Ben Cline announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I took a COVID test on Saturday and the test was positive,” Cline, R-Botetourt, said in a statement. “I have been vaccinated and after consulting with my physician, I am taking all necessary precautions to isolate here at home in Virginia.”

Cline represents a district that stretches from Roanoke and Salem north to Highland County and east to Lynchburg.

Speaking last month at a town hall meeting in Amherst County, Cline said federal vaccine mandates are unconstitutional and “wrongheaded from a recovery standpoint, both economic and health care-related.”

Cline announced last month he will seek a third term in Congress in the fall election.

ben cline headshot

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt

 Franmarie Metzler U.S. House Office of Photography
