Rep. Ben Cline reports positive COVID-19 test

Sixth District Rep. Ben Cline announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I took a COVID test on Saturday and the test was positive,” Cline, R-Botetourt, said in a statement. “I have been vaccinated and after consulting with my physician, I am taking all necessary precautions to isolate here at home in Virginia.”

Cline represents a district that stretches from Roanoke and Salem north to Highland County and east to Lynchburg.

Speaking last month at a town hall meeting in Amherst County, Cline said federal vaccine mandates are unconstitutional and “wrongheaded from a recovery standpoint, both economic and health care-related.”

Cline announced last month he will seek a third term in Congress in the fall election.