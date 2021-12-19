Rep. Cline returning to in-person town hall meetings

Seeing dozens of Amherst County residents’ faces brought a smile to the face of U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, the congressman said early last week as he resumed in-person town halls for the first time since early 2020.

Speaking to Amherst residents and later in the day to voters in Buena Vista and Highland County, Cline said officials are working to learn more about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, and he stated his opposition to a federal vaccine mandate.

“We’re working to make sure we beat this thing and we ensure anyone who wants a vaccine can get one,” Cline said. “I firmly believe the Constitution does not include the ability for the federal government to mandate that you be vaccinated for it.”

He said the Biden administration’s push for a federal vaccine mandate is “not only not constitutional but wrongheaded from a recovery standpoint, both economic and health care-related,” and would negatively affect businesses of 100 employees or more if it moves forward.

“If we are truly to get our economy back on track right now, as I talk to businesses around Amherst... and other places around the district, one of the first things they want to talk about is the effect of this mandate on their employees,” Cline said.

Some employees are not getting vaccinated and are making decisions on what’s right for them and their families, Cline said.

“Their personal lives are being forced into upheaval as this gets closer,” he said of the federal mandate for large employers. “We need certainty so that our economy can recover faster and folks can get back to work and be secure in that work.”

Cline also spoke about frustrations with lack of bipartisanship in Washington, citing a recent infrastructure bill, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which he opposed, as an example. He criticized the House’s Democratic leadership for how that legislation, the basis of which he said should be bipartisan in discussing infrastructure needs, was handled. He also spoke against the Build Back Better Bill, a $1.9 trillion spending legislation package making its way through Congress.

“I don’t think it’s building back or better,” Cline said. “In fact, I think it’s contributing to America going broke. I call it ‘build back broke.’”

Cine said he feels some Democratic lawmakers want to work in a bipartisan effort but are sidelined by House leaders “in the name of bigger government and higher taxes.” He emphasized his opposition to the federal government’s “wasteful, runaway” spending.

“A lot of the ways in which this leadership and this administration are trying to pursue some policy goals that most of Amherst County tells me they are not in favor of is through the spending process and the power of the purse,” said Cline, a member of the judiciary committee. “As they seek to mandate things like taxpayer-funded abortions, with your tax dollars, I realized that is happening through the appropriations process, not through the judiciary committee. I have dug in on the judiciary committee and worked to make sure that your tax dollars are spent wisely and we finally start to tackle this deficit spending that is threatening future generations of our kids and grandkids.”

With the national debt approaching $31 trillion, Cline said, Congress can’t sustain such a level of federal spending with inflation at the highest it’s been in nearly 40 years.

A few in the Amherst crowd of about 30 people addressed immigration and complained about those coming into the country illegally.

“It’s no longer immigration; it’s really an invasion,” said Ed Oliveras, of Monroe. “And it’s supported by the Democrats because they figured these people are going to be Democratic voters.”

Cline said he has visited the U.S.-Mexico border and communities near it are overwhelmed with drugs and a demand on their resources.

“In many ways we don’t have a functioning border,” Cline said. “This administration is facilitating this crisis by ignoring it.”

He said in describing the tracking process that a majority of illegal aliens are no-shows for required court hearings and vanish. The federal government should ensure those who do are not eligible for benefits taxpaying citizens receive, he said.

“People are not going to wait in line in the legal system if they think they can get just as much out of the system by coming across illegally,” Cline said.

Cline also pointed to Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin receiving 50% of the Hispanic vote, which drew applause from the Amherst crowd.

Madison Heights resident Gloria Witt spoke favorably of the Build Back Better bill, which she described as an effort to transform the nation’s social safety system.

“These are unique times and it requires unique leadership,” Witt said. “No one could have predicted the pandemic.”

She said suffering families need living wages that businesses aren’t keeping pace with in many cases. “We need to help working families just as much as we need businesses,” Witt said.

Cline said the legislation would raise taxes and if provisions are made permanent would add $3 trillion to the debt. He said Congress needs to exercise restraint and he is concerned about aspects of the bill, adding increases taxes on businesses while cutting taxes for the wealthy is “a poor recipe for solutions in our country.”

Cline also voted against the American Rescue Plan Act, a stimulus package President Joe Biden signed into law in March. It generated more than $13 million combined between Amherst County and Town of Amherst government and Amherst County Public Schools; $5.3 million of that is planned to go toward a major renovation and expansion project at Amherst County High School.

Cline said while he supports assisting businesses and families affected by COVID-19, his opposition was because a majority of the money went to bail out deficits in Democratic-leaning states such as New York and California.

An Amherst resident asked Cline what he is doing to help “political prisoners” from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Cline said he defends the right of every American to speedy trial and due process of law.

“Your concerns are being heard and appropriate questions are being asked,” Cline said.

Monroe resident and business owner Barbara Register addressed the high increase in costs of construction materials and asked Cline about relief for business owners.

“The price of everything is staying up,” Register said. “It’s not going back to where it was pre-COVID.”

Vance Wilkins, chair of the Amherst County Republican Committee, criticized companies such as Google and Facebook. The committee tried to buy an ad for a candidate on Facebook and was informed by the company it couldn’t because that person was banned from the platform, according to Wilkins. He didn’t name the candidate.

“That is suppression,” Wilkins said, a point which Cline agreed with. “They shouldn’t have that power. We have lost the ability to have freedom of discussion in this country. They are clobbering the First Amendment and choking it to death.”

Cline is seeking a third term this November. Democrat Jennifer Lewis, of Waynesboro, recently announced she is running. A Republican victory in the midterms is crucial, Cline said.

“It is going to dictate the direction of this country, whether the Biden administration continues to drive us unchecked toward excessive spending, failure to have any accountability for the disaster in Afghanistan, addressing inflation,” he said. “All of these things can be addressed by a Republican majority in the House and the Senate to push back against the president.”