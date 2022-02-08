Richmond Battlefield Park adds 400 acres at Malvern Hill

RICHMOND — The “power of place” is a big part of what makes a national park, said Doyle Sapp, superintendent of Richmond National Battlefield Park.

“Whether it’s a historical site or a natural area,” Sapp said, “the place where something happened or the place where there’s a beautiful natural process is very important.”

The National Park Service’s most recent local land acquisition — 371 acres of Malvern Hill Farm, along Route 5 in eastern Henrico County, at the edge of Charles City County — is a perfect example. It complements the portion of the Malvern Hill battlefield already owned by the park service, further telling the story and also preserving the farmland and forests and centuries of other history that exist on the property that doesn’t look altogether different than it did during the Civil War.

When he can, Sapp likes to walk the battlefield and stand on the hill — on the newly acquired land — where “Federal cannons fired down on the advancing Confederate infantryman” in the final, bloody clash of the Seven Days Battle in 1862.

“We can’t and we shouldn’t recreate the carnage and the suffering that took place, but we can at least provide a sense of place where the visitor can perhaps see a little bit of what the soldiers saw themselves,” he said.

The newly acquired land is a “very powerful addition to the park,” Sapp said. The Malvern Hill Farm piece brings the park service’s holdings to about 1,300 acres at the Malvern Hill battlefield, ensuring most of the battlefield will be preserved. In all, the park service owns almost 4,000 acres for all of its Richmond National Battlefield Park’s 13 Civil War sites around Richmond.

The park service acquired the land from the Capital Region Land Conservancy, a nonprofit land preservation group, which in 2018 completed a $6.6 million deal to purchase the 871-acre farm from the family that had owned it for almost 80 years in order to prevent it from being developed.

Having a single nonprofit handle the initial purchase makes for a more nimble and straightforward process for the seller, said Parker Agelasto, CRLC’s executive director.

From the beginning, CRLC’s intentions were to perform the heavy lifting — negotiating the agreement with the more than two dozen heirs of the Ferguson family and working out the details of the transaction while using grants and philanthropic support to pay for the purchase — so that it eventually could transfer the land to its partners: the park service, Henrico and the James River Association.

The land conservancy financed the purchase with The Conservation Fund while waiting on contributions from such organizations as the Cabell Foundation, the Mary Morton Parsons Foundation, the Richard S. Reynolds Foundation, the American Battlefield Protection Program, the American Battlefield Trust, the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation, the Virginia Battlefields Preservation Fund and the Virginia Outdoors Foundation’s Open Space Land Preservation Trust Fund.

The land transfer with the park service was completed in December and announced in late January. The county took ownership of its piece of the farm property — more than 400 acres — in 2020. The county will use its portion of the property as parkland and an outdoor learning environmental for a new high school specialty center. An additional 60 acres in Charles City County that was part of the original purchase sold last year subject to the terms of a conservation easement held by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

CRLC now owns none of it.

“We no longer have any interest in the land,” Agelasto said, “other than we helped secure and protect it.”

***

Malvern Hill Farm’s colonial history goes back to the 17th century; ruins from the earliest dwelling remain on the farm.

The Ferguson family came to Malvern Hill in 1942, when William Ferguson and his wife, Myrtle Deane, purchased the property. Ferguson was manager of the nearby Curles Neck farm and a member of the Henrico Board of Supervisors.

“It was so great,” said Meade Ferguson Welch, William and Myrtle Ferguson’s granddaughter, who grew up on the farm with her three siblings, when asked what childhood was like at Malvern Hill. “It’s so pretty out there: the pasture and the fields and the forests.”

Welch spoke of star-filled skies, the songs of whippoorwills and bobwhites, and catching fireflies on summer nights.

Her parents moved from the farm a few years ago, and the family — which included children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren — decided to sell.

“We looked for the best possible way to be good stewards of the land,” Welch said.

As for the sale to the land conservancy that ensured the property would be saved from development, said Welch, noting she was speaking only for herself, “I am thrilled that it’s being preserved. It’ll be so nice that everybody will be able to enjoy the land.”

Prior to the sale, there was concern the farm could become a residential subdivision with hundreds of homes.

“I would submit that would have impacted the cultural landscape, the viewshed and that feeling of that sense of place to a certain amount because it would be right there on the edge of the property that we owned,” Sapp said.

Though the park service has not had time to come up with any firm plans for its portion of the farm property, Sapp envisions an expansion of the park’s existing approach to its battlefield interpretation with the development of trails and wayside exhibits.

Henrico considers its part of the property a “park asset” but also “more of a conservation area,” said Neil Luther, the county’s director of recreation and parks.

Long-term, he doesn’t envision development beyond a visitor center and a network of trails that connect to the battlefield park and the nearby Virginia Capital Trail, the 52-mile bike and pedestrian path that runs between Richmond and Williamsburg.

“This is parkland, but it is specifically restricted for environmental and historical interpretation, so it would never be programmed for active recreation, ball fields, that kind of stuff,” he said.

In the spring, the county plans to offer tours of the property led by experts from different fields.

Sheep graze on part of the land, helping to keep hillside grass down. A portion of the property is still actively farmed and will continue to be on a leased basis, Luther said, in keeping with the historical use of the land.

A canoe/kayak launch on Turkey Island Creek developed by the James River Association to provide access to the James River and Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail is part of the county property and is now open to public access.

The farm also will be a site for educational activities associated with the new Center for Environmental Studies and Sustainability that opens in the 2022-23 academic year at Varina High School.

Considering its location on a mostly level plateau that drains into Turkey Island Creek and Crewes Channel and then into the James River to the south, the farm could serve as a site for watershed and water quality studies and a comparison to other areas along the James, such as Deep Bottom and Wilton Farm where Henrico is considering the location of an environmental studies center, said Eric Rhoades, Henrico schools’ science specialist.

“The historic dwellings and history of Malvern Hill will serve as a rich opportunity for students to learn about Henrico and Virginia history,” Rhoades wrote in a statement. “The center’s students will have a variety of Henrico locations for their environmental studies as they consider how they can preserve Henrico for future citizens.”