Roanoke author Macy's "Dopesick" series nominated for Golden Globe

“Dopesick,” the limited series for Hulu that filmed in Virginia this past year, has been nominated for a Golden Globe for best television limited series or motion picture made for television.
The eight-part series is based on Roanoke author Beth Macy’s bestselling book "Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America." It tells the true story of how one company, Purdue Pharma, and its drug OxyContin triggered the worst opioid epidemic in America.
Other impressive nominees in the category include "Impeachment: American Crime Story," "Maid," "Mare of Easttown" and "The Underground Railroad."
Macy is a former prize-winning reporter and columnist for The Roanoke Times with three New York Times bestsellers on her bookshelf. She wrote “Dopesick” as a way to spotlight the powerful forces that created the crisis, and to sympathetically portray the hurting, sick people of Appalachia as victims, not criminal abusers, as the drug industry narrative had it.
"Dopesick" was filmed at a number of Virginia locations, including Clifton Forge, Lexington, Hopewell, Bowling Green and Richmond.
The film crew spent two weeks in Clifton Forge, which served as the fictional town of Finch Creek in the show.
Some of the characters are real people — such as members of the Sackler family, who made billions from OxyContin sales through their company, Purdue Pharma — but most of the characters are composites of people from Macy’s book.
Michael Keaton stars as Dr. Samuel Finnix, a well-meaning doctor in rural Virginia who starts prescribing OxyContin to his patients with disastrous results. He was nominated as best actor in the best television limited series or motion picture made for television category.
Kaitlyn Dever, who plays as a young miner suffering a terrible accident and gets addicted to OxyContin, was nominated for supporting actress.
The series also stars Peter Sarsgaard as an assistant U.S. attorney from Abingdon who spent years building a case against Purdue and Rosario Dawson as a passionate DEA agent.
"It was such an honor to host such a remarkable production here in Virginia. These award nominations are well-deserved," said Andy Edmunds, director of the Virginia Film Office. "While the work put over $45 million into our local economy in the middle of a pandemic and created hundreds of local jobs, the real prize is how the show has helped to change people’s point of view on addiction, brought renewed calls for justice, and demands attention to this crisis still affecting so many in our state and nation. That’s a big win-win for Virginia."
The Golden Globes announced its nominees on Monday.
NBC, the Globes’ longtime telecaster, said it won’t air the 2022 Globes, although The Golden Globes has set a date of Jan. 9 but hasn’t shared any details about what kind of ceremony that would be, according to The Associated Press.
The Roanoke Times contributed to this report.