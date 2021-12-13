Roanoke author Macy's "Dopesick" series nominated for Golden Globe

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some of the characters are real people — such as members of the Sackler family, who made billions from OxyContin sales through their company, Purdue Pharma — but most of the characters are composites of people from Macy’s book.

Michael Keaton stars as Dr. Samuel Finnix, a well-meaning doctor in rural Virginia who starts prescribing OxyContin to his patients with disastrous results. He was nominated as best actor in the best television limited series or motion picture made for television category.

Kaitlyn Dever, who plays as a young miner suffering a terrible accident and gets addicted to OxyContin, was nominated for supporting actress.

The series also stars Peter Sarsgaard as an assistant U.S. attorney from Abingdon who spent years building a case against Purdue and Rosario Dawson as a passionate DEA agent.