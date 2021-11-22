 Skip to main content
South Carolina man charged with murder in death of Big Stone Gap police officer
South Carolina man charged with murder in death of Big Stone Gap police officer

White

White

 Southwest Virginia Regional Jail

A South Carolina man was charged on Monday with the Nov. 13 shooting death of Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler.

Virginia State Police said Michael D. White, 33, has been indicted on 11 felony counts, including aggravated murder of a police officer.

Chandler was shot during the early morning hours of Nov. 13 while following up on a well-being check at a vacant residence in Big Stone Gap.

State police said Chandler was shot after he encountered the suspect in the residence’s driveway. A Wise County sheriff’s deputy found the mortally wounded officer at the scene, but no suspect nearby.

White was apprehended without incident later on Nov. 13 in Kingsport, Tenn., state police said, and initially charged with probation violations from South Carolina and Wise County.

He has been held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail on those charges since the arrest. White is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Tuesday, and was being held without bond.

White was indicted Monday by a special grand jury for the fatal shooting of Chandler, in addition to second degree murder, firearm use of by a felon and illegal drug possession.

State police said an investigation of Chandler’s death is ongoing. The slain policeman was 29, a newlywed who was eulogized as a hero during a funeral service on Nov. 17 attended by hundreds of mourners. Earlier, an estimated 1,250 people had filed past his open casket.

