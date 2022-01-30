Stafford couple took in I-95 snow-stranded motorists

It was sunrise on Jan. 4 and Alcenia Smith, her daughter Cheyanne Cannon, her two sisters and her two young granddaughters had been stranded in their car on Brooke Road in Stafford County overnight.

They had consumed the supply of snacks and water that was supposed to last them the rest of the way home to New York. They’d left North Carolina, where they were visiting family for the holidays, the day before and they were still dressed for balmy 74-degree weather when they drove straight into a snowstorm, Smith said.

They stopped in Fredericksburg to fill up their gas tank and instead of taking them back to Interstate 95, GPS routed them to Brooke Road.

“We’re from New York — you know, if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere — but there was tons of ice on the road and we felt the tires slipping and ended up getting stuck in the road,” Smith said.

They had no cell service and could pick up no Wi-Fi signal. They called 911 and were told that everything was shut down because of the storm.

“That right there was a little scary,” Smith said. “We were on a secluded back road in an area we didn’t know and we were six Black women in a predominantly white area. That raised fear because we didn’t know the area.”

Smith, her two sisters and Cannon slept in shifts through the night and when morning came, Cannon decided to walk up the road to find something for her daughters to eat.

“She said, ‘Ma, my girls have to eat,’ ” Smith said.

Cannon was struggling through a foot of snow in sneakers along a road with no sidewalk when she heard a voice asking, “Do you need help? Is everything OK?”

The voice belonged to Stefanie Hughes, a special education teacher at Mountain View High School.

Hughes and her husband, Craig, happened to be outside early that morning attempting to help a car that had gotten stuck in their driveway.

“I started to sort of see this exodus of people walking up Brooke Road—this very fast, dangerous road that no one walks on,” Stefanie Hughes said. “We looked just down the hill and we could see there was a big semi truck jack-knifed across the road and at least 10 other vehicles stuck behind them, where they’d been since 8 or 9 p.m. the night before.”

Hughes didn’t stop to think. She invited the first family she encountered—a single mother traveling with her 4-year-old and her grandmother—into her house.

“I said, come inside, we’ve got the back room warm and you can get what you need,” Hughes said. “Then I got my son to walk with me and we encountered another young woman walking up the road with tears streaming down her face. She said, ‘I don’t know where I am and I don’t want to be in the car anymore.’ ”

That was Cannon. Hughes and her son Craig — a junior at Stafford High School — accompanied Cannon back to the car, where Smith and the rest of the family were waiting.

“The gesture that confirmed to me that this family were angels on earth was that Craig came up and offered his help and he asked for [my granddaughter’s] permission to approach her or touch her,” Smith said. “That shows the kind of parents he has. That touched my soul.”

The Hughes family ended up taking three families — a total of 24 people — into their home that day.

They set up air mattresses, and borrowed army cots and trundle beds for everyone. They kept their generator going to heat the entire house as much as possible and lit fires in every fireplace. They cooked beef stew, spaghetti and meatballs and waffles on a hot plate on a single burner for everyone.

They loaned extra cold weather gear to the visiting children so everyone could play in the snow together.

The families stayed with Hughes for two days until crews were able to clear Brooke Road.

“You don’t receive that treatment sometimes from your own family, let alone from complete strangers of the opposite race,” Smith said. “There’s nothing in life I can do to repay them. You don’t get that level of kindness anymore, especially in this topsy-turvy world.”

Hughes and her husband have five biological children and one adopted child, and have been therapeutic foster parents to about 26 other children over 15 years. She believes divine intervention was involved in leading her to Smith, Cannon and the other families.

“I’m so grateful that we had gone out and checked on [the car stuck in their driveway],” she said. “I don’t know if we would have seen them otherwise. I’m so devastated that they were down the road from us all night long in this scary, strange place.”

All the families have stayed in touch since leaving the Hughes home. Hughes’ daughter Charis and Cannon’s daughter Taylor call each other “best friends” and talk on the phone for hours several times a week, Smith said, and Smith is planning to bring the entire Hughes family to visit her in Long Island this summer.

Hughes said the experience reminded her of lines from “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, which she had just read with students in her class.

In one passage, a character describes Christmas as a time “when men and women seem by one consent to open their shut-up hearts freely, and to think of people ... as if they really were fellow passengers to the grave.”

“We all are fellow travelers to the grave,” Hughes said. “No matter what your system of belief is, we are in this together, shoulder-to-shoulder, and we are all going to get caught in the storm. No one is immune to that.

“We just happened to have the opportunity at the time to offer shelter, but honestly, I’ve traveled alone with my children before, and I would pray someone would do the same for me,” she continued.

Stefanie Hughes said her family was blessed by being able to provide for others.

Several days after the early January snow storm, weather forecasters were predicting another snowfall, and Hughes was ready to take in more stranded motorists.

When that didn’t happen, Hughes joked around with Smith, Cannon and the other families she’d taken in.

“I told them, ‘You guys, it snowed here the other night and nobody showed up at my door. It was totally boring!’ ” Hughes said. “Because that was one of the best snowed-in experiences I’ve had in my life.”